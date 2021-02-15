Une émission pleine d’amour pour le 14 février <3
Sophie feat Shygirl – Heaven Suspended Set
Miss Lafamilia Feat Abra Cadabra – Dumb Flex
Maureen – La Maureen
Brent Faiyaz & Dj Dahi feat Tylor, the Creator – Gravity
Angel Haze – Weight
Meryl feat Akiyo – BB Compte
Lala &ce – Sous tes lèvres
Tayc – Le Miel
Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains – Tourne Autour
Kekra – Realest #HLM
Sonia Noor – Poco a poco
David Numawi – Thema
Headgurl Feat. Davido & Don Coleone – Set Awon ( Amapiano version)
Amen The Producer – Dance the emotions away
Carla Prata – Certified Freak
Sophie – Unisil
Sophie – It’s Okay to cry
Sophie – Is it cold in the water ?