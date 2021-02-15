Une émission pleine d’amour pour le 14 février <3



Sophie feat Shygirl – Heaven Suspended Set

Miss Lafamilia Feat Abra Cadabra – Dumb Flex

Maureen – La Maureen

Brent Faiyaz & Dj Dahi feat Tylor, the Creator – Gravity

Angel Haze – Weight

Meryl feat Akiyo – BB Compte

Lala &ce – Sous tes lèvres

Tayc – Le Miel

Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains – Tourne Autour

Kekra – Realest #HLM

Sonia Noor – Poco a poco

David Numawi – Thema

Headgurl Feat. Davido & Don Coleone – Set Awon ( Amapiano version)

Amen The Producer – Dance the emotions away

Carla Prata – Certified Freak

Sophie – Unisil

Sophie – It’s Okay to cry

Sophie – Is it cold in the water ?