Sad dance selecta, clubbing nostlagia, best wishes <3
*
°
Torus – Circles
Jaymie Silk – Illegal Love
Channel Tres – Fuego (feat. Tylor the Creator)
Virgil Abloh & Serpentwithfeet – Delicate Limbs
PC music & friends mini mix :
A.G. Cook & Charli XCX – Cold (live at pop carol)
Planet 1999 – Awake (Dinamarca rmx)
Sophie – Bipp (Auterche rmx)
Dj Danny ( Danny L Harle) – On a Mountain
Astra King – All the small things (Live at Pop carol)
Caro<3 – Sad song
Planet 1999 – Party (A.G Cook & Baseck rmx)
Namasenda – Wanted
Himera – Please remember to breathe
Sophie – Psalms (feat. FKA Twigs)
TDJ – Nana
Iueke – Le Souper des cendres
Burial – Chemz
°
*