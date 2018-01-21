Spéciale Eric Clapton

Un Tropical Club spécial Eric Clapton absolument subjectif et ne couvrant pas l’intégralité de sa carrière. Vous pourrez découvrir dans cette émission un analyse du look d’Eric Clapton, de l’amour, des Beatles et de la drogue. Mais surtout. Surtout. Vous y entendrez de la bonne musique. On dit merci qui ? Merci, George et Andy ! Et Xavier aussi…
La Playlist :
Cream – White Room
Cream – Sunshine of your love
Derek and the Dominos – Layla
Derek and the Dominos – Bell Bottom Blues
Eric Clapton – Cocaïne
Eric Clapton – I shot the sheriff
Eric Clapton – Mainline Florida