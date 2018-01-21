Spéciale Eric Clapton

Un Tropical Club spécial Eric Clapton absolument subjectif et ne couvrant pas l’intégralité de sa carrière. Vous pourrez découvrir dans cette émission un analyse du look d’Eric Clapton, de l’amour, des Beatles et de la drogue. Mais surtout. Surtout. Vous y entendrez de la bonne musique. On dit merci qui ? Merci, George et Andy ! Et Xavier aussi…

La Playlist :

Cream – White Room

Cream – Sunshine of your love

Derek and the Dominos – Layla

Derek and the Dominos – Bell Bottom Blues

Eric Clapton – Cocaïne

Eric Clapton – I shot the sheriff

Eric Clapton – Mainline Florida