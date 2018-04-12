Slowciety Radio Campus Show : MOTIP WHITE 09/04/18

Last monday we got to listen to one hour of Motip White on 93.9FM !

Moe is artist under different pseudonyms and Co-Founder of Colognes very diverse Label DORFJUNGS, which made a name for itself by its individual handmade artwork concepts. The Label gets love and plays by lots of big DJs as AME, Tim Sweeney, Pachanga Boys and have been played in various boiler rooms and sets everywhere in the world.

Motip is known for his eclectic, wide range, mixed Techno and House -DJ Sets and so perfectly represents his label. His tracks already got featured by Barnt in the french Tsugi Magazine and on Deep House Amsterdam. After playing in different countries in Europe he made his first Oversea Tour to Toronto and Vancouver in 2017. Now he comes along with his brand new release the Waggons EP !

He was with us last monday, enjoy !

