Slowciety Radio Campus Show : ÈBONY

We discovered Èbony a few years ago when Bicep played, on the main stage of Dekmantel festival, the track love myself they were about to release with them.

We had the pleasure to have them in the show this week !

 

ÈBONY is the name of Toronto based DJ/ Producer duo comprised of Sylvermayne and Jordan Gardner. Their style hybridizes multiple eras and regions of dance music from the futurist perspective of Detroit techno to the soulful melodies of Yoruba house

Here is this week replay, enjoy & keep it slow 

More about ÈBONY : Soundcloud / Facebook / Instagram 

More about SlowcietySoundcloud / Facebook / Instagram 

