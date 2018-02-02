Sandwich Triangle – Zargaass // 20.01.2018

TRACKLIST
Elias HULK – Nightmare
Electric Lucifer – Electric to me turn
Silver apples – Oscillations
Can – Spoon
Cosmic Jokers – Kinders des Alls
Aphrodite’s Child – The capture of the Beast
Faine Jade – People games play
Zargaass (William KRAEMER) – Lucifer game
Lata Mangeshkar – Aaj Socha Toh Aasu Bhar Aaye
Elias HULK – Delhi Blues
Suicide – Ghost rider
The Calico Wall – I’m a living sickness
Edgard BROUGHTON BAND – There’s no vibration but Wait…
Hawkwind – D rider
Aphrodite’s Child – The Battle of the locusts
Aphrodite’s Child – Do it
Neu! – Negativland
Strawberry Alarm Clock – Barefoot in Baltimore
We the people – In the Past
William KRAEMER – November Song
Clear Light – The Ballad of Freddie and Larry
Can – Oh Yeah
Lucifer Rising (Bobby Beausoleil) – Part I
Silver apples – I have known love
Faust – It’s a rainy day sunshine girl
Hawkwind – Silver machine
The Hunger – Workshop
Neu! – Lillac ENGEL
Silver apples – Seagreen Serenade