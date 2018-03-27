Sandwich Triangle – Raymond D. Barre // 24.03.2018

TRACKLIST :
Dominique Laurent & Pinok Et Matho – Tout en blanc
Roland Boquet – Paradia
Maurizio Passaggio – Esther Moon
Dominique Guiot – La Danse des Méduses
Enno Velthuys – 6
Gérard Gésina – Man Fly
Enno Velthuys – Shape of Light
Cluster – Rosa
Armand Frydman – Fusion
Fourmi – Sonate au clair de lune TG33 Edition
Rubba – Gypsy Manou
Wolfgang Bock – Cycles
Wolfgang Bock – Robsai Pt. 2
Enno Velthuys – Crystal River
Benjamin Lew & Steven Brown – S’ignorer
Fourmi & Frantsukiko – Casa Forte
Maher Shalal Hash – Open Field
Abschaum – Amour Liquide
Christophe Clébard – Je suis triste car je suis triste
ADN’ Ckrystall – Cocaina Vitamina
Human Puppets – Reise nach Deutschland
René Couteau – Vengeance de synthèse
Ironing Music – Don’t Wish It Away
Drexciya – Wavejumper (Aqualung Version)
Identified Patient – The Female Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Luke Eargoggle – In Your Pyramid
Der Zyklus – Explosion Diagram
DMX Krew – Engine Trouble