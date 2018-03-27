Sandwich Triangle – Raymond D. Barre // 24.03.2018

TRACKLIST :

Dominique Laurent & Pinok Et Matho – Tout en blanc

Roland Boquet – Paradia

Maurizio Passaggio – Esther Moon

Dominique Guiot – La Danse des Méduses

Enno Velthuys – 6

Gérard Gésina – Man Fly

Enno Velthuys – Shape of Light

Cluster – Rosa

Armand Frydman – Fusion

Fourmi – Sonate au clair de lune TG33 Edition

Rubba – Gypsy Manou

Wolfgang Bock – Cycles

Wolfgang Bock – Robsai Pt. 2

Enno Velthuys – Crystal River

Benjamin Lew & Steven Brown – S’ignorer

Fourmi & Frantsukiko – Casa Forte

Maher Shalal Hash – Open Field

Abschaum – Amour Liquide

Christophe Clébard – Je suis triste car je suis triste

ADN’ Ckrystall – Cocaina Vitamina

Human Puppets – Reise nach Deutschland

René Couteau – Vengeance de synthèse

Ironing Music – Don’t Wish It Away

Drexciya – Wavejumper (Aqualung Version)

Identified Patient – The Female Medical College Of Pennsylvania

Luke Eargoggle – In Your Pyramid

Der Zyklus – Explosion Diagram

DMX Krew – Engine Trouble