Sandwich Triangle – Nran Guyne & James Stilton // 14.03.2020

TRACKLIST :
Nran Guyne
1 – Doxa Sinistra – Portable electronics
2 – Electric sewer age – Grey corpuscle
3 – Human head transplant – Beyond time
4 – CS + Kreme – Faun house
5 – Milion brazilians – Strange oasis V
6 – Chorus abstracta – Kashmere
7 – Ukujula – Magqabi mashizhai tashi
8 – Rolf Laureijis – Meditation
9 – Cru Servers – Henge salt phrasal
10 – Gossiwor – Thank you Lord
11 – Heith – Mud queen
12 – Kareem Lofty – Swamp
13 – Grischa Lichtenberg – 0219
14 – Kerry Leimer – Les filles de Sainte Colombre
15 – HOV – Middleland
16 – Pharmakustik – B2
17 – Vito Lucente – The origin and end of everything
James Stilton
1 – The Vyllies – Beautiful Diseases
2 – Laurent Pernice – L’Incendie
3 – Bourbonese Qualk – There Is No Night
4 – Jam Money – Dawn Swoop
5 – De Fabriek – Killer Planets
6 – Pink Industry – The Only One
7 – Wang inc. – Mediterraneo
8 – D. W. Art – Mate
9 – Benjamin Lew, Steven Brown – Etendue
10 – Annechoic – Ka
11 – Sébastien Gandera – La Visite Au Musée
12 – Michele Mercure – An Accident Waiting to Happen
13 – Reedale Rise – Eternal Return
14 – Minister of Noise – With Heaven in Yer Head
15 – Cosmetics – Cold House (Smiley)
16 – Zaliva-D – Flutter (Dis Fig Remix)
17 – Boss & Beusi – Scarborough Fair