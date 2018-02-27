Sandwich Triangle – Être assis ou danser // 24.02.2018

TRACKLIST

Décima Víctima – La Voz Que Me Persigue

Trop Tard – Go

Collision Expérimentale – Dans Laid Couloirs

The Grief – The Torment

Ptôse – Ecraser La Vermine

The Actor – Automobil

TodoTodo – Autogas

Azul Y Negro – Television

Ad Astra – A&R

Zo/Zo – Raus!

Absolut Body Control – Give Me Your Hands

Land Of Giants – Cannibal Dolls

Iko 83 – Gonadotropic Synthesis

Post.23 – Whispers

Karl Olivas – Follow Me

L.A. Messina – Day Dreams (instrumental)

Hypnosis – Argonauts

S.P. Clan – Get Down (On Love) Instrumental

Boris Parker – Thinkin Of You (Ha! Uhu! Uhu ! Ha! Ha!)

City-O’ – Rose Of Tokyo

Triple G. – Nervous (dub version)

Cetu Javu – Por Favor (Julius edit)

Ruins – Fire

Material – Secret Life

Control D – Vision On The Mirror (instrumental)

Q Lazzarus – Goodbye Horses (demo 1)