Sandwich Triangle – Être assis ou danser // 24.02.2018

TRACKLIST
Décima Víctima – La Voz Que Me Persigue
Trop Tard – Go
Collision Expérimentale – Dans Laid Couloirs
The Grief – The Torment
Ptôse – Ecraser La Vermine
The Actor – Automobil
TodoTodo – Autogas
Azul Y Negro – Television
Ad Astra – A&R
Zo/Zo – Raus!
Absolut Body Control – Give Me Your Hands
Land Of Giants – Cannibal Dolls
Iko 83 – Gonadotropic Synthesis
Post.23 – Whispers
Karl Olivas – Follow Me
L.A. Messina – Day Dreams (instrumental)
Hypnosis – Argonauts
S.P. Clan – Get Down (On Love) Instrumental
Boris Parker – Thinkin Of You (Ha! Uhu! Uhu ! Ha! Ha!)
City-O’ – Rose Of Tokyo
Triple G. – Nervous (dub version)
Cetu Javu – Por Favor (Julius edit)
Ruins – Fire
Material – Secret Life
Control D – Vision On The Mirror (instrumental)
Q Lazzarus – Goodbye Horses (demo 1)