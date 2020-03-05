Safe Travel #34 – Bluntsman & Pohy Selection // 03.03.20

Ce mois-ci retrouvez une première demie heure consacrée aux news Reggae, Dub & Dubstep, suivie d’une heure de Drum & Bass !

Selected & mixed by Bluntsman & Pohy.

-> PODCAST <-

Sélection musicale (Artiste : Titre du Morceau // Label) :

The Shackin’ Jamaican : Champion Of The Arena // Sidedoor Records (LP ‘’Tribute To Jackie’’)

B-No ft JonnyGo Figure : Road To Fari // Scoop Light Records

Blakkamoore : Mash Down Georgetown // Baco Records (LP ‘’Upward Spiral’’)

Soom T : Sold Out To The Devil // forthcoming X-Ray Productions (LP ‘’The Arch’’)

TriXstar : Wha Do Dem // forthcoming Boomrush Productions (LP ’’#TrixStylez’’)

Subatomic Sound Systen ft. Screechy Dan : Champion Sound (Roots Version) // Subatomic Sound

Zion Train ft. Cara : Dub Shall Rise // Universal Egg

RSD ft. Likkle Mai : Prophecy (7-Mix) // BSO Music

Kahn : Dread (Dubkasm Dub 2) // Deep Medi Musik

RSD : Koto // Angel’s Egg 2008 – BSO Music 2020

Ourman : Harpy (Drumterror Remix) // forthcoming Duploc

Nu:Tone : The Moment // Hospital Records

Calibre : Typical Things // Innerground Records

Jubei : Cold Heart // Exit Records

Alix Perez & Halogenix : Rollcage // 1985 Music

Halogenix : Silver Sword // 1985 Music

Calibre : Iron Balls // Signature Records

Breakage : Tape Bubbler Spesh // Index

Calibre & Jet Li : Push Through It // Function

DLR : Banana Bread // 31 Records

RMS : 90’s Soundboy // Original Key

Fierce & Optiv : Surface Noise // Quarantine UK

Trex : Too Far // Trust Audio

Jam Thieves : Love Forever // Playaz Recordings

The Sauce ft. Aioli : Mr Robot // Sofa Sound

Fixate : One For The Floor // Gutterfunk

Filthy Habits & Jeopardize : The Key // Co-Lab Recordings

Enei : Dark Move // Critical Recordings

Skeematics ft. Randall, DieMantle : Watch The Ride // Gutterfunk

Shy FX ft. Stamina & Lily Allen : Roll The Dice // Cult.ure

Kings Of The Rollers : Get Set Go // Hospital Records

DJ Marky ft. Dutta : Waffles // Souped Up

T>I : All I Do (Ccol Hand Flex Remix) // Mac II Recordings

DJ Hybrid & Next Chapter : Street Knowledge // Natty Dub Recordings

Ed Solo & DJ Brocckie : Lost Bass (Serum Remix) // Undiluted Recordings

Krust : Not Necessarly A Man (L-Side Remix) // V Recordings

Total Science : Nosher (Tha Sauce Remix) // C.I.A.

Trex ft. Eljay : God Damn Sound // Trust Audio

Agro ft. Killa P : Ruff Ride // Sub-Liminal Recordings

Bou : Envy // V Recordings

Enei : Sinking // Critical Recordings

Podcast en libre téléchargement : ici !

——————

Safe Travel radio show – Bass Music & Sound System Culture – Émission en directe tous les premiers mardis du mois de 22h30 à 00h animée par DJ Bluntsman et DJ Pohy.