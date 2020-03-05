Safe Travel #34 – Bluntsman & Pohy Selection // 03.03.20

Ce mois-ci retrouvez une première demie heure consacrée aux news Reggae, Dub & Dubstep, suivie d’une heure de Drum & Bass !
Selected & mixed by Bluntsman & Pohy.
-> PODCAST <-
Sélection musicale (Artiste : Titre du Morceau // Label) :
The Shackin’ Jamaican : Champion Of The Arena // Sidedoor Records (LP ‘’Tribute To Jackie’’)
B-No ft JonnyGo Figure : Road To Fari // Scoop Light Records
Blakkamoore : Mash Down Georgetown // Baco Records (LP ‘’Upward Spiral’’)
Soom T : Sold Out To The Devil // forthcoming X-Ray Productions (LP ‘’The Arch’’)
TriXstar : Wha Do Dem // forthcoming Boomrush Productions (LP ’’#TrixStylez’’)
Subatomic Sound Systen ft. Screechy Dan : Champion Sound (Roots Version) // Subatomic Sound
Zion Train ft. Cara : Dub Shall Rise // Universal Egg
RSD ft. Likkle Mai : Prophecy (7-Mix) // BSO Music
Kahn : Dread (Dubkasm Dub 2) // Deep Medi Musik
RSD : Koto // Angel’s Egg 2008 – BSO Music 2020
Ourman : Harpy (Drumterror Remix) // forthcoming Duploc
Nu:Tone : The Moment // Hospital Records
Calibre : Typical Things // Innerground Records
Jubei : Cold Heart // Exit Records
Alix Perez & Halogenix : Rollcage // 1985 Music
Halogenix : Silver Sword // 1985 Music
Calibre : Iron Balls // Signature Records
Breakage : Tape Bubbler Spesh // Index
Calibre & Jet Li : Push Through It // Function
DLR : Banana Bread // 31 Records
RMS : 90’s Soundboy // Original Key
Fierce & Optiv : Surface Noise // Quarantine UK
Trex : Too Far // Trust Audio
Jam Thieves : Love Forever // Playaz Recordings
The Sauce ft. Aioli : Mr Robot // Sofa Sound
Fixate : One For The Floor // Gutterfunk
Filthy Habits & Jeopardize : The Key // Co-Lab Recordings
Enei : Dark Move // Critical Recordings
Skeematics ft. Randall, DieMantle : Watch The Ride // Gutterfunk
Shy FX ft. Stamina & Lily Allen : Roll The Dice // Cult.ure
Kings Of The Rollers : Get Set Go // Hospital Records
DJ Marky ft. Dutta : Waffles // Souped Up
T>I : All I Do (Ccol Hand Flex Remix) // Mac II Recordings
DJ Hybrid & Next Chapter : Street Knowledge // Natty Dub Recordings
Ed Solo & DJ Brocckie : Lost Bass (Serum Remix) // Undiluted Recordings
Krust : Not Necessarly A Man (L-Side Remix) // V Recordings
Total Science : Nosher (Tha Sauce Remix) // C.I.A.
Trex ft. Eljay : God Damn Sound // Trust Audio
Agro ft. Killa P : Ruff Ride // Sub-Liminal Recordings
Bou : Envy // V Recordings
Enei : Sinking // Critical Recordings
Podcast en libre téléchargement : ici !
Safe Travel radio show – Bass Music & Sound System Culture – Émission en directe tous les premiers mardis du mois de 22h30 à 00h animée par DJ Bluntsman et DJ Pohy.