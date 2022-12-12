Rose Bonbon & Gélatine! Paye ta Basse! Groove & rythmiques psychédéliques//09/12/2022

ÉMISSION du 09/12/2022. Playlist – ARTISTE – ALBUM – TITRE – LABEL
IMMERSION DANS L’INSPIRATION DES RYTHMIQUES PSYCHÉDÉLIQUES & LIGNES DE BASSE GROOVY
DU MYHTIQUE – DU FAMOUS – DU RARE – DE LA DÉCOUVERTE OU REDÉCOUVERTE – ET DE L’INCONNU
The Rolling Stones – 2000 light year from home – Single – Vinyl – Decca
The Doors – Morisson Hotel – Peace Frog – Elektra Records
Jimi Hendrix – Electric Lady Land – Crosstown traffic – Reprise Records
Jimi Hendrix – Electric Lady Land – Gypsy Eyes – Reprise Records
Jimi Hendrix – The Cry of Love – Freedom – MCA
Indian Vibes – Mathar – Mathar – Single – Virgin France
Nicola Conte – Jet Sounds – Missione a Bombay – Schema Records
Lyn Collins – Think (about it) – Think (about it) – People
Deee-Lite – World Clique – Groove is in the heart – Elektra Records
Brigitte Bardot – Brigitte Bardot Show – Contact – Disc’AZ
Christophe – Les marionnettes – Vinyl – Disques Dreyfus
The Limiñanas – Single – Calentita – Berreto Music
La minute électrØ de la Réal (Clara&Roxy)
Inavon – 3303 (Goa-Ish Trance) – auto-production
Ummet Ozcan – Single – Xanadu – OzRecords
Rose Bonbon & Gélatine Suite Playlist – Artiste – album – titre – Label
United Future Organisation – Bon Voyage – Flying Saucer (featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater) – Universal Music
Mr Confuse – Feel the Fire – The Groove Merchant – Légère Recordings
Earth Wind & Fire – Gratitude – Africain/Power Live – Columbia
The Wiseguys – Wall of sound – The Bounce – The Antidote Label