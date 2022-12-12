Rose Bonbon & Gélatine! Paye ta Basse! Groove & rythmiques psychédéliques//09/12/2022

ÉMISSION du 09/12/2022. Playlist – ARTISTE – ALBUM – TITRE – LABEL

IMMERSION DANS L’INSPIRATION DES RYTHMIQUES PSYCHÉDÉLIQUES & LIGNES DE BASSE GROOVY

DU MYHTIQUE – DU FAMOUS – DU RARE – DE LA DÉCOUVERTE OU REDÉCOUVERTE – ET DE L’INCONNU

The Rolling Stones – 2000 light year from home – Single – Vinyl – Decca

The Doors – Morisson Hotel – Peace Frog – Elektra Records

Jimi Hendrix – Electric Lady Land – Crosstown traffic – Reprise Records

Jimi Hendrix – Electric Lady Land – Gypsy Eyes – Reprise Records

Jimi Hendrix – The Cry of Love – Freedom – MCA

Indian Vibes – Mathar – Mathar – Single – Virgin France

Nicola Conte – Jet Sounds – Missione a Bombay – Schema Records

Lyn Collins – Think (about it) – Think (about it) – People

Deee-Lite – World Clique – Groove is in the heart – Elektra Records

Brigitte Bardot – Brigitte Bardot Show – Contact – Disc’AZ

Christophe – Les marionnettes – Vinyl – Disques Dreyfus

The Limiñanas – Single – Calentita – Berreto Music

La minute électrØ de la Réal (Clara&Roxy)

Inavon – 3303 (Goa-Ish Trance) – auto-production

Ummet Ozcan – Single – Xanadu – OzRecords

Rose Bonbon & Gélatine Suite Playlist – Artiste – album – titre – Label

United Future Organisation – Bon Voyage – Flying Saucer (featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater) – Universal Music

Mr Confuse – Feel the Fire – The Groove Merchant – Légère Recordings

Earth Wind & Fire – Gratitude – Africain/Power Live – Columbia

The Wiseguys – Wall of sound – The Bounce – The Antidote Label