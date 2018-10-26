Récréation Sonore : ACSR // 28.10.2018

Anna Raimondo is an Italian sound artist based in Bruxelles. Her documentary Me My English and All the Languages of my life has travelled the world and won the Palma Ars Acustica. It’ll make you want to go and revisit George Kuckor’s My Fair Lady.

Taking a slightly different tone with Fabienne Laumonier speaking to survivors on a rescue boat in the Mediterranean. Her signature approach is thoughtful and provocative. The piece is titled, Bienvenue or « welcome ».