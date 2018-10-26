Non classé

Récréation Sonore : ACSR // 28.10.2018

Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume
menu
</>

**Telecharger ce podcast ici**

Anna Raimondo is an Italian sound artist based in Bruxelles. Her documentary Me My English and All the Languages of my life has travelled the world and won the Palma Ars Acustica. It’ll make you want to go and revisit George Kuckor’s My Fair Lady

Taking a slightly different tone with Fabienne Laumonier speaking to survivors on a rescue boat in the Mediterranean. Her signature approach is thoughtful and provocative. The piece is titled, Bienvenue or « welcome ».

Music by Thibault Renard AKA Tom Wheeler 

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

 

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.