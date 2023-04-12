PROXIMA ESTACÍON’S PLAYLIST & CONCERTS DE PRINTEMPS// Émission du 10/04/2023

TOUR D’HORIZON DES SORTIES D’ALBUMS PRINTANIÈRES ET DES CONCERTS À SAISIR AU VOL! Il y a de belles choses petits veinards et petites chanceuses!!! À vos agendas!

Playlist du 10/04/2023 – Concerts & Sorties d’album – Artiste – Album – Titre – Label

Le cri du Caire – Le cri du Caire – Splendid Tales – Les disques du Festival Permanent/Airfono/Big Wax Distribution

Valentina Casula Quartet – Chiaroscuro – Chiaroscuro – So Prod

Anna Setton – O Futuro é mais Bonito – O Futuro é mais Bonito – Galileo/Pias

Ensemble Javid Afsari Rad & Zarbang Perc – Aras – Soz o Godaz – Global Sonics

Mohammad Reza Ebrahimi – Turquoise – Merriment – PHM Records

Ghalia Benali – Let go – Let Go – I Media

Soleil Noir – Jour de Nuit – Inquiétant – LL Narcozik/Modulor

Ancient Astronauts – Into Bass and time – Still a Soldier – ESL Music

Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Afro Punk – Autoproduction

Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Voyage en Flûtésie – Autoproduction

Naïssam Jalal – Healing Rituals – Rituel de la Brume – Les Couleurs du Son/l’Autre Distribution

Ghalia Benali, Ensemble Constantinople et Kiya Tabassian – In the Footsteps of Rumi – Awatadhkourou – Label Glossa

Djéli Moussa Condé – Africa Mama – Africa Mama – Accords Croisés/ Pias

Annonce ELLINOA « The Ballad of Ophelia » REBIRTH en CONCERT le 17 Avril 2023 au PAN-PIPER à Paris et INTERVIEW d’ELLINOA le mois prochain dans votre PROXIMA ESTACÍON le 8 mai 2023!