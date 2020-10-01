EMISSIONS

Proxima estacion reçoit Sidi Bémol // 28.09.2020

Hocine Boukella, alias SIDI BÉMOL est venu présenter son nouvel album: CHOUF! Un manifeste rock électrique échappant aux pièges des modes, à la forme épurée, aux séquences LIVE enregistrées en Angleterre au Studio de Peter Gabriel – REAL WORLD, sous la direction artistique de Justin Adams! Puissant sur scène: en concert le 7 novembre 2020 au Hangar à Ivry-sur-scène.

PLAYLIST du 28 septembre 2020 « Artiste – Album – Titre – Label /Distributeur » 

Sidi BémolChouf! – Chouf! – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution

 

 

 

 

 


Sidi BémolChouf! – Salam Alikoum – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution

Sidi BémolChouf! – Rond Point – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution

Sidi BémolChouf! – Zman Jdid – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution

Sidi BémolChouf! – Boughendja #1 – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution

Sidi BémolChouf! – Boughendja #2 – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution

Sidi BémolChouf! – Aziza Lalla – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution

 

Les Amazones d’Afrique – République Amazone – Mansa Soyari – Real World 

 

 

 

 

 

Jean-Louis Matinier & Kevin SeddikiRivages – Rêverie – ECM Records

 

 

 

 

 

L’attirailFoodsteps in the Snow – Ar Ytij – CSB Productions – L’autre Distribution

 

 

 

 

 

Chekidjy – album à venir en 2021  – Titre: Gaza (en avant-première petit(e)s veinard(e)s!!)

 

 

 

 

 

Karimouche feat. Flavia CoelhoPrincesses – Princesses – AT(h)OME Productions

 

 

 

 

 

Djé BalètiPantaï – Dea – Sirventés – L’autre Distribution

 

 

 

 

 

Électric VocuhilaPalaces – Micky – Capsule Records

 

 

 

 

 

RwanLa Gouache – Printemps merveilleux – Idéal Rights/Modulor

 

 

 

 

 

Niqolah Seeva3NE – Time 1llusion – Vlad/Absilone/Socadisc/Believe

 

