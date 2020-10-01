Proxima estacion reçoit Sidi Bémol // 28.09.2020

Hocine Boukella, alias SIDI BÉMOL est venu présenter son nouvel album: CHOUF! Un manifeste rock électrique échappant aux pièges des modes, à la forme épurée, aux séquences LIVE enregistrées en Angleterre au Studio de Peter Gabriel – REAL WORLD, sous la direction artistique de Justin Adams! Puissant sur scène: en concert le 7 novembre 2020 au Hangar à Ivry-sur-scène.
PLAYLIST du 28 septembre 2020 « Artiste – Album – Titre – Label /Distributeur »
Sidi Bémol – Chouf! – Chouf! – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution
Sidi Bémol – Chouf! – Salam Alikoum – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution
Sidi Bémol – Chouf! – Rond Point – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution
Sidi Bémol – Chouf! – Zman Jdid – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution
Sidi Bémol – Chouf! – Boughendja #1 – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution
Sidi Bémol – Chouf! – Boughendja #2 – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution
Sidi Bémol – Chouf! – Aziza Lalla – CSB Productions – RFI Talents – L’autre Distribution
Les Amazones d’Afrique – République Amazone – Mansa Soyari – Real World
Jean-Louis Matinier & Kevin Seddiki – Rivages – Rêverie – ECM Records
L’attirail – Foodsteps in the Snow – Ar Ytij – CSB Productions – L’autre Distribution
Chekidjy – album à venir en 2021 – Titre: Gaza (en avant-première petit(e)s veinard(e)s!!)
Karimouche feat. Flavia Coelho – Princesses – Princesses – AT(h)OME Productions
Djé Balèti – Pantaï – Dea – Sirventés – L’autre Distribution
Électric Vocuhila – Palaces – Micky – Capsule Records
Rwan – La Gouache – Printemps merveilleux – Idéal Rights/Modulor
Niqolah Seeva – 3NE – Time 1llusion – Vlad/Absilone/Socadisc/Believe