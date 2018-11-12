Proxima Estacion reçoit Gerald Toto // 30-10-2018

7 ans après « Spring fruits », Proxima Estacion reçoit Gerald Toto pour son nouvel album « Sway » paru sur le label No Format. Il nous parle de son cheminement artistique, entre émotions et spiritualité. Sa musique intérieure balance, ondule et résonne en nous. Un artiste loin du tumulte médiatique et de la facilité, qui prend son temps pour nous offrir des albums ciselés. Il sera en concert sur la scène du Hasard Ludique le 10 janvier prochain.
Playlist du 30 octobre 2018 : titre – artiste – album – label
Away Alive – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format
Sway – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format
Help me – Toto Lokua Bona – Toto Lokua Bona – No Format
My Girlfriend – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format
Let it blow – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format
Umbaka – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format
Bocas di Paiol – Nancy Viera – Manha Florida – Lusafrica
Violero – Lucibella – Laço umbilical – Lusafrica
Ka fwo bit – Dowdelin – Carnaval Odyssey – Underdog Records
Antilles méchant bateau – Josiane Saint Louis – Jeines façons – Born Bad Records
Anne O’Aro – Oktob. Anne O’Aro Cobalt
Damily – Valimbilo – Mivaliky Tany Toy – Bongo Joe
Passion – Rastak – Ancient hues – Pardis records
Zerbeb – Joce Menniel – Babel – Buda musique
My Caïro – Trio Abozekrys – Don’t replace me by a machine –
Sukkar sukkar sukkar – Ali Hassan Kuban – From Nubie to Caïro – Piranha / Differ-ant
Folks trotte – René Aubry – Forget me not – NRW records
Un’antra isola – A filleta – Paolo Fresu / Daniele Di Bonaventura – Danse, mémoire danse – Tuk music
Ni le soleil… – Gregory Dargent – H – Accords Croisés