Proxima Estacion reçoit Gerald Toto // 30-10-2018

7 ans après « Spring fruits », Proxima Estacion reçoit Gerald Toto pour son nouvel album « Sway » paru sur le label No Format. Il nous parle de son cheminement artistique, entre émotions et spiritualité. Sa musique intérieure balance, ondule et résonne en nous. Un artiste loin du tumulte médiatique et de la facilité, qui prend son temps pour nous offrir des albums ciselés. Il sera en concert sur la scène du Hasard Ludique le 10 janvier prochain.

Playlist du 30 octobre 2018 : titre – artiste – album – label

Away Alive – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format

Sway – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format

Help me – Toto Lokua Bona – Toto Lokua Bona – No Format

My Girlfriend – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format

Let it blow – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format

Umbaka – Gerald Toto – Sway – No Format

Bocas di Paiol – Nancy Viera – Manha Florida – Lusafrica

Violero – Lucibella – Laço umbilical – Lusafrica

Ka fwo bit – Dowdelin – Carnaval Odyssey – Underdog Records

Antilles méchant bateau – Josiane Saint Louis – Jeines façons – Born Bad Records

Anne O’Aro – Oktob. Anne O’Aro Cobalt

Damily – Valimbilo – Mivaliky Tany Toy – Bongo Joe

Passion – Rastak – Ancient hues – Pardis records

Zerbeb – Joce Menniel – Babel – Buda musique

My Caïro – Trio Abozekrys – Don’t replace me by a machine –

Sukkar sukkar sukkar – Ali Hassan Kuban – From Nubie to Caïro – Piranha / Differ-ant

Folks trotte – René Aubry – Forget me not – NRW records

Un’antra isola – A filleta – Paolo Fresu / Daniele Di Bonaventura – Danse, mémoire danse – Tuk music

Ni le soleil… – Gregory Dargent – H – Accords Croisés