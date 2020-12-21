Proxima Estacion Pépites de fin d’année // 21.12.2020

Dernière sélection de l’année! Proxima Estacion déniche pour vous des pépites insolites en 3 sets. ENJOY!
PLAYLIST du 21 décembre 2020 « Artiste – Album – Titre – Label/Distributeur
The Gladiators – Hello Carol – Trenchtown Mix Up – Virgin
Afel Bocoum – Bombolo Liilo – Lindé – World circuit records
Oumou Sangaré – Fadjamou – Acoustic – No Format
Veyrouz Mint Seymali – Chevet Ghizlan Fi Guerrara – Music from Saharan Whatsapp 09 – Sahel Sounds
Transkabar – O Linnde’ – Maligasé – Discobold records
Ebo Taylor – Heaven – Life Stories – Highlife & Afrobeat Classics 1973-1980 – Strut
Otis Reading – Hard to Handle – The Immortal Otis Redding – Atco Records
Compilation Mr Bongo Record Club « Volume 4 »
Carlos Puebla, Santiago Martinez, Pedro Sosa – Sun Sun Damba E – Mr Bongo
Idrissa Soumaoro Et l’Éclipse De L’Ija – Nissodia (Mike D Edit) – Mr Bongo
Teaspoon Ndelu – Sputla – Mr Bongo
The Vikings – Mama Matotoya – Mr Bongo
Don Ricardo – Sonho Lindo – Mr Bongo
Ze Roberto – Lotus 72 D (Fast) – Mr Bongo
Wax Machine (Wyndham Earl’s More-Than-An Interlude Remix) – Extralude – Mr Bongo
Pangar – « 1 » – 12 feat Ann O’Aro – Infiné
Gael Faye – Lundi méchant – Respire – Excuse my french
Emel Mathlouthi – The Tunis Diaries – Sallem – Partisan Records
Sobo El Gahwa featuring Faten Shafeq Kabaha – Sobo El Gahwa – Zenobia – Crammed discs
San Salvador – La Grande Folie – Fai sautar – MDC/Pias
Seraphim Bit-Kharibi – Chanting in the Language of Christ – Psalm 50 – Seraphim Bit-Kharibi