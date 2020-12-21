Próxima estación

Proxima Estacion Pépites de fin d’année // 21.12.2020

Dernière sélection de l’année! Proxima Estacion déniche pour vous des pépites insolites en 3 sets. ENJOY!
 
PLAYLIST du 21 décembre 2020 « Artiste – Album – Titre – Label/Distributeur
 
The Gladiators – Hello Carol – Trenchtown Mix Up – Virgin
 
 
Afel Bocoum – Bombolo Liilo – Lindé – World circuit records
 
 
Oumou Sangaré – Fadjamou – Acoustic – No Format
 
 
 
Veyrouz Mint Seymali – Chevet Ghizlan Fi Guerrara – Music from Saharan Whatsapp 09 – Sahel Sounds
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Transkabar – O Linnde’ – Maligasé – Discobold records
 
 
Ebo Taylor – Heaven – Life Stories – Highlife & Afrobeat Classics 1973-1980 – Strut
 
 
 
Otis Reading – Hard to Handle – The Immortal Otis Redding – Atco Records
 
 
 

Compilation Mr Bongo Record Club « Volume 4 »

Carlos Puebla, Santiago Martinez, Pedro Sosa – Sun Sun Damba E – Mr Bongo

Idrissa Soumaoro Et l’Éclipse De L’Ija – Nissodia (Mike D Edit) – Mr Bongo

Teaspoon Ndelu – Sputla – Mr Bongo

The Vikings – Mama Matotoya – Mr Bongo
 
Don Ricardo – Sonho Lindo – Mr Bongo
 
Ze Roberto – Lotus 72 D (Fast) – Mr Bongo
 
Wax Machine (Wyndham Earl’s More-Than-An Interlude Remix) – Extralude – Mr Bongo
 
Pangar – « 1 » – 12 feat Ann O’Aro – Infiné
 
 
Gael Faye – Lundi méchant – Respire – Excuse my french
 
 
Emel  Mathlouthi – The Tunis Diaries – Sallem – Partisan Records
 
 
Sobo El Gahwa featuring Faten Shafeq Kabaha – Sobo El Gahwa – Zenobia – Crammed discs
 
 
San Salvador – La Grande Folie – Fai sautar – MDC/Pias
 
 
Seraphim Bit-Kharibi – Chanting in the Language of Christ – Psalm 50 – Seraphim Bit-Kharibi
 
 
 
 
 

