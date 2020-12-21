Proxima Estacion Pépites de fin d’année // 21.12.2020

JavaScript is required.

Dernière sélection de l’année! Proxima Estacion déniche pour vous des pépites insolites en 3 sets. ENJOY!

PLAYLIST du 21 décembre 2020 « Artiste – Album – Titre – Label/Distributeur

The Gladiators – Hello Carol – Trenchtown Mix Up – Virgin

Afel Bocoum – Bombolo Liilo – Lindé – World circuit records

Oumou Sangaré – Fadjamou – Acoustic – No Format

Veyrouz Mint Seymali – Chevet Ghizlan Fi Guerrara – Music from Saharan Whatsapp 09 – Sahel Sounds

Transkabar – O Linnde’ – Maligasé – Discobold records

Ebo Taylor – Heaven – Life Stories – Highlife & Afrobeat Classics 1973-1980 – Strut