Proxima de Noël avec les Tambours de la Chapelle // 24.12.2018

Playlist de l’emission du 24 décembre 2018: Artiste – Album -Titre – Label/Distributeur:

Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Nago

Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Congo

Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle -Bolero

Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle -KalaDja

Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle -Contredanse

Le Trio Joubran – the long march – the long march – Cooking Vinyl

Bongeziwe Mabandia – Mangaliso – Yini

Laurent Pernice – A world too late – L’incendie – The Sublunar Society

Krismenn – N om Gustumin Deus an Denvalijenn – S’habituer à l’obscurité – World Village/Pias

Ancient Astronaut – compilation Swithchstance Recordings, Quality Grooves since 2001 – Swithchstance Recordings

Dengue Dengue Dengue – Semillero – Eye Acucho (feat Mikongo) – On The Corner

Ariwo – Manana 002 – Caldera

Amir Abbas Setayeshgar / Mojtaba Fazilatkhah – Upon This Restless Soul of Mine- Iranian old termehs – PHM Records

The Garifuna Collective – Ayo – Mongulu – Stonetree Music

Sona Jobarteh – Fasiya – Jarabi – African Guild Records

Papa Noël & Viviane A – Color – Marguerite – Buda Musique

Mario Batkovic – Mario Batkovic – Quatere – invada records

Laurent Cavalié – Mon Ombra e ieu – Lo Barcot es de papier – Sirventès

Kronos Quartet – Music from the central Asia vol8 – Rangin Kaman Smithsonian – Folkways Recordings