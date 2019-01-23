Proxima de Noël avec les Tambours de la Chapelle // 24.12.2018

Playlist de l’emission du 24 décembre 2018: Artiste – Album -Titre – Label/Distributeur:
Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Nago
Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Congo
Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle -Bolero
Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle -KalaDja
Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Les Tambours de la Chapelle -Contredanse
Le Trio Joubran – the long march – the long march – Cooking Vinyl
Bongeziwe Mabandia – Mangaliso – Yini
Laurent Pernice – A world too late – L’incendie – The Sublunar Society
Krismenn – N om Gustumin Deus an Denvalijenn – S’habituer à l’obscurité – World Village/Pias
Ancient Astronaut – compilation Swithchstance Recordings, Quality Grooves since 2001 – Swithchstance Recordings
Dengue Dengue Dengue – Semillero – Eye Acucho (feat Mikongo) – On The Corner
Ariwo – Manana 002 – Caldera
Amir Abbas Setayeshgar / Mojtaba Fazilatkhah – Upon This Restless Soul of Mine- Iranian old termehs – PHM Records
The Garifuna Collective – Ayo – Mongulu – Stonetree Music
Sona Jobarteh – Fasiya – Jarabi – African Guild Records
Papa Noël & Viviane A – Color – Marguerite – Buda Musique
Mario Batkovic – Mario Batkovic – Quatere – invada records
Laurent Cavalié – Mon Ombra e ieu – Lo Barcot es de papier – Sirventès
Kronos Quartet – Music from the central Asia vol8 – Rangin Kaman Smithsonian – Folkways Recordings