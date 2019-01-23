Próxima estación

Proxima de Noël avec les Tambours de la Chapelle // 24.12.2018

Playlist de l’emission du 24 décembre 2018: Artiste – Album -Titre – Label/Distributeur:

Les Tambours de la Chapelle –  Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Nago 

Les Tambours de la Chapelle –  Les Tambours de la Chapelle – Congo

Les Tambours de la Chapelle –  Les Tambours de la Chapelle -Bolero

Les Tambours de la Chapelle –  Les Tambours de la Chapelle -KalaDja

Les Tambours de la Chapelle –  Les Tambours de la Chapelle -Contredanse

 

 

 

 

Le Trio Joubran – the long march – the long march – Cooking Vinyl

 

 

 

 

Bongeziwe Mabandia – Mangaliso – Yini  

 

 

 

 

Laurent Pernice – A world too late – L’incendie – The Sublunar Society

 

 

 

 

Krismenn – N om Gustumin Deus an Denvalijenn – S’habituer à l’obscurité – World Village/Pias

 

 

 

Ancient Astronaut – compilation Swithchstance Recordings, Quality Grooves since 2001 – Swithchstance Recordings

 

 

 

 

Dengue Dengue Dengue – Semillero – Eye Acucho (feat Mikongo) – On The Corner

 

 

 

 

Ariwo – Manana 002 – Caldera

 

 

 

 

Amir Abbas Setayeshgar / Mojtaba Fazilatkhah – Upon  This Restless Soul of Mine- Iranian old termehs – PHM Records

 

 

 

 

The Garifuna Collective – Ayo – Mongulu – Stonetree Music

 

 

 

 

Sona Jobarteh – Fasiya – Jarabi – African Guild Records

 

 

 

 

Papa Noël & Viviane A – Color – Marguerite – Buda Musique

 

 

 

 

Mario Batkovic – Mario Batkovic – Quatere – invada records

 

 

 

 

Laurent Cavalié – Mon Ombra e ieu – Lo Barcot es de papier – Sirventès

 

 

 

 

Kronos Quartet – Music from the central Asia vol8 – Rangin Kaman Smithsonian – Folkways Recordings

 

 

