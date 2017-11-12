La playlist de l’émission :
Modestamente – Ghost
Bad Sounds – Avalanche
Washed Out – Get Lost
Sabrina & Samantha – Kheops
Kiddy Smile – Let A B!tch Know
TIME – BIRD (radio edit)
Azur – Pointe à Pitre
Husky Loops – Tempo
Tshegue – Survivor
The Midnight Revolution – Love in London
Bryan’s Magic Tears – The hand of summer
BoBun Fever – super lune
Born Idiot –
Apollo Noir – Coding Augmented Reality
Tiny Feet – the crime
Novorama – Spéciale Trans Musicales / Bars En Trans 2017
