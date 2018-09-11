Novorama / spéciale festivals de rentrée

Novorama

La playlist de l’émission :

Hello Birds (St-Malo)
Muddy Monk – si l’on ride

Smmmile – Vegan Pop Festival (Paris)
Buvette – staring at the lines
Discodromo – promise (Discodromo remix)

Hop Pop Hop (Orléans)
Gramme – too high
Jupiter & Okwess – bengai yo

Levitation France (Angers)
Rendez-vous – workout
JC Satan – complex situation
Bryans Magic Tears – the hand of summer

Scopitone (nantes)
John Talabot – voices
Wwwater – wwwater

Ouest Park (Le Havre)
The Go Team – semicircle song
Tschegue – survivor
Arnaud Rebotini – l’éternel retour

