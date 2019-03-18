Novorama – spéciale Festivals de Printemps – 18/03/19

La playlist de l’émission :

Nouvelles scènes (Niort)

Belako – Lungs

10LEC6 – – Bone Bame

KarnaSouk (Vitry-sur-Seine)

Kokoko – Tongos’a

Ultrazook – yapati yapata

Printemps de Bourges

DeSaintex – je vois, je crois

Structures – long life

Panoramas (Morlaix)

Oktober Lieber – the attacker

Weather Festival (Paris)

Kink – psyche funk

Red Axes – Kalacol feat. Yuli Vainshtein

Les 3 Éléphants (Laval)

Pion – sympacide

Nuits Sonores (Lyon)

Nova Materia – Nov Power

Marie Davidson – work it

This is not a love song (Nîmes)

Channel Tres – controller

Villette Sonique (Paris)

Ross From Friends – talk to me you’ll understand