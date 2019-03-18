Novorama

Novorama – spéciale Festivals de Printemps – 18/03/19

La playlist de l’émission :

Nouvelles scènes (Niort)
Belako – Lungs
10LEC6 – – Bone Bame

KarnaSouk (Vitry-sur-Seine)
Kokoko – Tongos’a
Ultrazook – yapati yapata

Printemps de Bourges
DeSaintex – je vois, je crois
Structures – long life

Panoramas (Morlaix)
Oktober Lieber – the attacker

Weather Festival (Paris)
Kink – psyche funk
Red Axes – Kalacol feat. Yuli Vainshtein

Les 3 Éléphants (Laval)
Pion – sympacide

Nuits Sonores (Lyon)
Nova Materia – Nov Power
Marie Davidson – work it

This is not a love song (Nîmes)
Channel Tres – controller

Villette Sonique (Paris)
Ross From Friends – talk to me you’ll understand

