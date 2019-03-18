Novorama – spéciale Festivals de Printemps – 18/03/19

La playlist de l’émission :
Nouvelles scènes (Niort)
Belako – Lungs
10LEC6 – – Bone Bame
KarnaSouk (Vitry-sur-Seine)
Kokoko – Tongos’a
Ultrazook – yapati yapata
Printemps de Bourges
DeSaintex – je vois, je crois
Structures – long life
Panoramas (Morlaix)
Oktober Lieber – the attacker
Weather Festival (Paris)
Kink – psyche funk
Red Axes – Kalacol feat. Yuli Vainshtein
Les 3 Éléphants (Laval)
Pion – sympacide
Nuits Sonores (Lyon)
Nova Materia – Nov Power
Marie Davidson – work it
This is not a love song (Nîmes)
Channel Tres – controller
Villette Sonique (Paris)
Ross From Friends – talk to me you’ll understand