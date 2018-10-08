Musique

Novorama – spéciale festivals automne 2018

La playlist de l’émission :
MaMA – Paris
Miel de montagne – Pourquoi Pas
Altin Gun – Goca Dunya
Moullinex – dream on
47Soul – Intro to Shamstep

Rockomotives – Vendôme
C.A.R. – Growing Pains
Yonatan Gat – fading casino

Nördik Impakt – Caen
Rebolledo – amigos comeme
Blawan – Getting me down

Soy festival – Nantes
Faka – Uyang’khumbula
En attendant Ana – The violence inside

Pitchfork Music Festival – Paris
Dj Koze – pick up
Peggy Gou – it makes you forget
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Hunnybee
Kaytranada – lite spot

 

