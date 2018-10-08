Novorama – spéciale festivals automne 2018

La playlist de l’émission :

MaMA – Paris

Miel de montagne – Pourquoi Pas

Altin Gun – Goca Dunya

Moullinex – dream on

47Soul – Intro to Shamstep

Rockomotives – Vendôme

C.A.R. – Growing Pains

Yonatan Gat – fading casino

Nördik Impakt – Caen

Rebolledo – amigos comeme

Blawan – Getting me down

Soy festival – Nantes

Faka – Uyang’khumbula

En attendant Ana – The violence inside

Pitchfork Music Festival – Paris

Dj Koze – pick up

Peggy Gou – it makes you forget

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Hunnybee

Kaytranada – lite spot