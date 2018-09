La playlist de l’émission :

Guerilla Toss – Come Up With Me

Guerilla Toss – Jackie’s Daughter

Maribou State – Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin)

Maribou State – Turnmills

Adult – This Behavior

Adult – Does The Body Know?

Chris Liebing – and All Went Dark feat Polly Scattergood

Chris Liebing – Cardhouse feat. Miles Cooper Seat

Vox Low – now we’re ready to spend

Vox Low – you are a slave