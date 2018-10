La playlist de l’émission :

Neneh Cherry – Kong

Neneh Cherry – Natural Skin Deep

The KVB – On my skin

The KVB – Above Us

The Dodos – If

The Dodos – Coughing

The Smoking Trees – Think of Home

The Smoking Trees – Honestly, I wish That I Knew

Irene Dresel – rita

Irene Dresel – fogorne