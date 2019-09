Novorama du 30 septembre 2019

La playlist de l’émission :

The Juan MacLean – What Do You Feel Free About

The Juan MacLean – Your Are My Destiny

Marco Benevento – Let It Slide

Marco Benevento – Say It’s All The Same

Sir Was – Speak Up

Sir Was – Deployed (feat.Little Dragon)

Joe Armon-Jones – The Leo & Aquarius

Joe Armon-Jones – Self:Love

Monsieur Shwill – Fuga (feat. Monica Mussungo)

Blue Material – Personal

Surf Curse – disco

!!! – Couldn’t Have Known

Budapest – Eternal bloom