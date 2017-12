La Playlist de l’émission

LCD Soundsystem – tonite

Deerhoof – I Will Spite Survive

Bicep – Vale

Mount Kimbie – Blue train lines

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Continental Breakfast

Vessels – Mobilise

Four Tet – two thousand and seventeen

Matias Aguayo & the Desdemonas – Walk On By

Sequoyah Tiger – a place where people disappear

Jonti – tokorats

Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound

Golden Teacher – Spiritron