NÉO-ÉMEUTIÈRES – ÉP 2 : Une scène raciste ?

Après un premier épisode présentant le mouvement riot grrrls et son héritage, une question reste en suspens : où sont les musiciennes racisées ?

Partant alors de la « contre-soirée » du Sista Grrrl’s Riot du 14 février 1997, le deuxième épisode de Néo-Émeutières laisse la parole à Rudy, co-fondatrice du média Écoute Meuf et Prisca, chanteuse du groupe Imparfait. Entre témoignages et extraits de textes, introduction aux enjeux actuels d’une scène rock encore misogyne et raciste… Et pourtant pleine de l’envie de muter.

Podcast écrit et réalisé par Faustine Moulin

Relu et corrigé par Kahina At Amrouche

Avec la voix de Cécile Makodila

Mixé par Loris Acca

© 2021-2022

NÉO-ÉMEUTIÈRES SUR INSTAGRAM

