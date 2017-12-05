Movember Fine Cuts // 28.11.2017

Un paquet d’exclusivités nous ont été livrées pour concocter ce beau mix dédié aux moustaches du mois de Movember! Alors on clique pour un gros nettoyage des esgourdes!
Playlist:
Chlorine free – Days Speech
Sharp9 – Sassy
A Cat Called Fritz – Blueway / Mustapha in the sky with diamonds
Lawkyz feat Mattic – My ill disease
The Big Hustle – Faure is the magic number
Hus Kingpin meets pro Era – Fly Shit feat Ghostra Nostra
Janko Nilovic feat Bobby Cannon – Moon Man / Lover’s summer song
Evelyne « Champagne » King – I think my heart is telling / Let’s start all over again
Marleena Shaw – Feel like makin’ love
Don Blackman – Holding you, loving you
The Isley Brothers – Footsteps in the dark
Appollo Brown & Skyzoo – Nodding off
Dave Holland & Kenny Barron – Rain
Christian McBride – Dolphin Dance
Count Bass D – Seven Years / Rain or Shine
Chet Baker – Fair weather