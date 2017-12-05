Movember Fine Cuts // 28.11.2017

Un paquet d’exclusivités nous ont été livrées pour concocter ce beau mix dédié aux moustaches du mois de Movember! Alors on clique pour un gros nettoyage des esgourdes!

Playlist:

Chlorine free – Days Speech

Sharp9 – Sassy

A Cat Called Fritz – Blueway / Mustapha in the sky with diamonds

Lawkyz feat Mattic – My ill disease

The Big Hustle – Faure is the magic number

Hus Kingpin meets pro Era – Fly Shit feat Ghostra Nostra

Janko Nilovic feat Bobby Cannon – Moon Man / Lover’s summer song

Evelyne « Champagne » King – I think my heart is telling / Let’s start all over again

Marleena Shaw – Feel like makin’ love

Don Blackman – Holding you, loving you

The Isley Brothers – Footsteps in the dark

Appollo Brown & Skyzoo – Nodding off

Dave Holland & Kenny Barron – Rain

Christian McBride – Dolphin Dance

Count Bass D – Seven Years / Rain or Shine

Chet Baker – Fair weather

CRU – Just another case