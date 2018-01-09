Lions Milk #132- Fred Martin (Les Mains Noires)

Recorded live 9th of January, 2017 at Radio Campus Paris 93.9fm.
Part 1 with Fred Martin (Les Mains noires)
All Vinyl. 7-inch tracks from Guadeloupe-Martinique.
—–
Part 2 with Sercan
Mal Waldron with Eric Dolphy- Status Seekig
Thelenious Monk Quartet- Let’s Cool One
Vagif Mustafa Zadeh- Mugam
Vagif Mustafa Zadeh- The Hottest Day in Baku
Oriental Wind- East Trip (Live in Bremen)
Moondog- When I Am Deep in Sleep
T.K. Ramamoorthy- Byag Maya Malava Gowla
Ravi Shankar-Improvisations On The Theme Music From Pather Panchali
Piero Piccioni- Mexican Dream (From _Colpo Rovente_)