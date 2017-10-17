Lions Milk #129 // Arthur Borgnis (Doctor Donuts)

Recorded live 17th of October, 2017 at Radio Campus Paris 93.9fm.

Part 1 w/ Doctor Donuts

Jef Gilson- The Creator Has a Masterplan

Anne Marie Coffinet- j’aime Les Hommes

Elysian Springs- Lotus

Mogollar- Sunset in Golden Horn

Magdy El Hossainy- Music De Carnaval

The Sun Ra Arkestra meets Salah Ragab plus the Cairo Jazz Band- Ramadan

The Benito Sextet- Mambo Ex No: 1

The Modern Sound of Boby Pauneto- El Senor Sid

Lloyd Miller with Press Keys Quartet- Njonja Mirah & Yona

Reggie Moore- Little Tracy

Northern Illinois University Jazz Ensemble- Magic Carpet Ride

Montage Project One-Electric Rumba

University of Miami Jazz Vocal Ensemble- Teen Town

Nate Morgan- Mrafu

—–

Part 2 w/ Sercan Sezgin

East New York Ensemble- Mevlana

Les McCann- Spanish Onions

Gabor Szabo- Mizrab

Momo Wandel Soumah- Toko

Zacjczyk- Kobza

Charles Sullivan- Good-Bye Sweet John

Minutemen- Cohesion

