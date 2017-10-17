Lions Milk #129 // Arthur Borgnis (Doctor Donuts)

Recorded live 17th of October, 2017 at Radio Campus Paris 93.9fm.
Part 1 w/ Doctor Donuts
Jef Gilson- The Creator Has a Masterplan
Anne Marie Coffinet- j’aime Les Hommes
Elysian Springs- Lotus
Mogollar- Sunset in Golden Horn
Magdy El Hossainy- Music De Carnaval
The Sun Ra Arkestra meets Salah Ragab plus the Cairo Jazz Band- Ramadan
The Benito Sextet- Mambo Ex No: 1
The Modern Sound of Boby Pauneto- El Senor Sid
Lloyd Miller with Press Keys Quartet- Njonja Mirah & Yona
Reggie Moore- Little Tracy
Northern Illinois University Jazz Ensemble- Magic Carpet Ride
Montage Project One-Electric Rumba
University of Miami Jazz Vocal Ensemble- Teen Town
Nate Morgan- Mrafu
—–
Part 2 w/ Sercan Sezgin
East New York Ensemble- Mevlana
Les McCann- Spanish Onions
Gabor Szabo- Mizrab
Momo Wandel Soumah- Toko
Zacjczyk- Kobza
Charles Sullivan- Good-Bye Sweet John
Minutemen- Cohesion
