Le Post Maloya de Labelle pour la derniere de Proxima

Labelle est venu nous présenter ces deux derniers albums parus sur le très qualitatif label InFiné.

l’EP Post-Maloya fait suite à l’album univers-île paru en septembre dernier.

A la croisée des chemins, Labelle emmène l’electro flirté avec le Maloya. Mais la musique de Labelle ne se résume à un exercice de style consistant à encoder au plus précis le maloya dans un tissu digital. C’est même exactement l’inverse : une œuvre libre, en quête d’émancipation. Une musique électronique créole, que l’émotion projette en permanence vers l’universel.

A découvrir sur scène à Paris le 24 mai au Hasard Ludique lors d’une soirée Arte radio avec en première partie un documentaire de David Commeillas sur le grand chantre du Maloya, Alain Péters.

Playlist : artiste – titre – album – label

Labelle – After the end – Post-Maloya – InFiné

Labelle – Kou D’Zel (Feat. Zanmari Bare) – Univers-Ile – InFiné

Labelle – Kabar – Post-Maloya – InFiné

Labelle – Babette – Univers-Ile – InFiné

Labelle – Grand Maître (Feat. Ballake Sissoko) – Univers-Ile – InFiné

Labelle – Benoite (Feat. Nathalie Natiembé) – Univers-Ile – InFiné

Labelle – Jaojoby (feat. Vola) – Post-Maloya – InFiné

Elsa Birgé & Linda Edsjö : Söta Sälta – Visa från Utanmyra (Inédit)

Amsterdam Klezmer Band & Söndörgo – Seven – Szikra – Vetnasj Records

Susheela Raman – Spoons – Ghost Gamelan – Naïve

Ali Farka Touré – Goye Kur – The Source – World Circuit

Fanfaraï big band – Fet elli fet – Raï is not dead – Tour’n’sol/l’autre distribution

Kwalunga – Margarida – Bantu Vivido – BAM

Shahram Nazeri and the Prague Symphony Orchestra- Eshghe To – Ashegh Kist (Who is in Love) – Pardis Records

Kiala & the Afroblaster – Money – Money – Kamiyad

Tim Maia – Acenda O Farol- Disco Club – Mister Bongo

La Cumbia Chicharra – Dub de la Pollera – Hijo de Tigre