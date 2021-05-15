La Fine Cuts de DIGGEUR // 11.05.20

Aujourd’hui pas mal de sons bien « chinés », du son pour mes spécialistes, mes DIGGEURS à plein temps ! A checker, le nouvel album de Enz, le rappeur martiniquais Tengu San et aussi mes 2 jolis « sampleurs samplés »:

Enz – J’arrive toujours à vivre / Gentil dans la vraie vie / Phenom’Enz

Tengu San – Mété Mwen Byen

DJ Format – Brainstorm / Warm Dust / Peace

DJ Alibi – Champion Sound / Round and Round

Kiefer – Friends / His Heart Grew Three Sizes

Kalyanji Anandji (SAMPLé) – Dharmatma Theme Music (sad)

Jaylib (SAMPLEUR) – Champion Sound

Evidence (SAMPLEUR) – James Hendrix

Novalis (1975) (SAMPLé) – Es Färbte Sich Die Wiese Grün

Leon Bridges – Midnight / Conversion

7th wonder – My love ain’t never been this strong

Dennis Coffey – Wings of fire

Ali Akbar Khan with Asha Bosle – Guru Bandana (prayer)