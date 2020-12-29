La Fine Cuts de Noël !

Une petite sélection pour bien terminer cette année chaotique, mais qui aura permis à pas mal d’artistes de taffer sec le home studio! A noter le grand retour de Defari sur les instrus bien inspirées de Dirtydiggs, courez checker tout ça ICI. Aussi une spéciale dédicace au beatmaker français Junior Makhno qui nous avait sorti il y a 3 ans l’album Party Discipline avec de très beaux feats US!

Abusez bien des bonnes choses et passez de bonnes fêtes !!

Tracklist:

DJ HARRISON – Christmas time is here / Santa Claus is coming to town / This Christmas

FUNGI – Lisière / Amok / Interlude / The high rock feat Nebil MANAI

Kasual tee – Type 2’s

Junior Makhno – Bodybag Mentality feat Vic Spencer / Gunman feat Planet Asia

Vic Spencer – I stole the earth / Hail Mary on speed dial / Laurel Canyon

Defari – Do the word of Paul / Supreme Love

Daniel Son – Paramount feat Asun Eastwood & Eto / Casino feat Crimeapple & Vic Spencer

Rome Streetz – Trybe shit / Deadly Styles / Dope like that

Wally Clark – Benny Hinn / Frank Sinatra

Alpha Wann – Carrelage italien

Jahari Massamba Unit – Etude Montrachet

Charlie Porter – Immigration Nation / Divergent paths

Tom Harrell & Dado Moroni – Streets / Corale