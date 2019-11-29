Hemisphere Sound #25 Chicago : Angel Bat Dawid & Scottie McNiece

Welcome to a very special English edition of Hemisphere Sound, with two guests from Chicago: the spiritual queen of 2019 Angel Bat Dawid & International Anthem co-founder Scottie McNiece.

We interviewed the amazing Angel Bat Dawid just after her showcase at Balades Sonores, one day before her incredible concert for the first Parisian Church of Sound which took place at Église St Mery. Our discussion led us through her DIY approach in the making of her breathtaking debut album The Oracle, the importance of staying authentic to your personal aspirations, and even a few bad words about Alexa. (sorry not sorry)

We also talked with Scottie McNiece, the man behind the prolific label International Anthem, which also defends artists such as Makaya McCraven, Ben Lamar Gay or Jaimie Branch. We chatted about Angel’s worldwide success this year, the community behind what we call the Chicago scene and its relation to the London one, such as with this mixtape released two years ago but sounding still incredibly pertinent today.

<a href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/where-we-come-from-chicagoxlondon-mixtape">Where We Come From (CHICAGOxLONDON Mixtape) by Makaya McCraven</a>

The full episode is coming soon and we have other great interviews (in French) with Lex Blondin when he came to present his first Church Of Sound in Paris and Anders Sicre, the man behind the infamous web radio/ bar Le Mellotron.

Edited by Sylvain Pinot and Claire Le Gac / Thanks Damien Besançon from I See Colors and Tomas from Balades Sonores for making this possible