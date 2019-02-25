Fine Cuts spéciale POP / 19.02.19

Aujourd’hui une émission en 4 parties avec un démarrage très pop, ensuite un peu de rap en live, quelques beaux albums old school qu’on a déniché et pour finir un peu de jazz US et français!

Video Age – Pop Therapy / Echo Chamber

Benny Sings – Not Enough / Nakameguro feat Faberyayo / Disco

Parcels – Withorwithout

Tank and The Bangas – Boxes and Squares / Rollercoasters / Nile, Den & Latah (live) / Crazy (live)

The Streets – Has it come to this (live) / Let’s push things forward (live)

Memory Man – PSA (What does it all mean) / Live from death row / The war room

DJ Format – Spaceship earth feat Edan / Mayor of a ghost town / Remember feat Sureshot La Rock

Boris Reine Adelaïde feat EDS. – BLO

Sean Price – Bear witness / Refrigerator P / Latoya Jackson / John Gotti

Esperanza Spalding – I know you know

Keyon Harrold – Ethereal souls

Florian Pellissier Quintet – The Hipster