Fine Cuts: Easter Cuts // 12.04.22

Pour cette Fine Cuts de Pâques, beaucoup de découvertes: en rap (Nemo Nebbia), en jazz-funk (NCY Milky Band, Tapioca), en soul instrumentale (The Supertights) et même en jazz avec le fameux Alexandre Herer NUNATAQ trio ! Aussi quelques valeurs sûres de beatmakers français comme Kyo Hitachi, Saneyes et Lartizan et un petit flashback de la golden era avec le 60 minutes of funk de Funkmaster Flex. Bonne écoute.

Tracklist:

NCY Milky Band – Madlib / Le canari est sur le balcon / Don’t let love get you down

Tapioca – Sonho Real / Voyage / Maracuja / Seu Olhar

Lartizan – The Moment

Kyo Hitachi – The Mangah Diggah

Saneyes – Rebirth

Nemo Nebbia – Vendée Globe / Vents Contraires

Erick Sermon – Freestyle (Funk Flex 1995)

Raekwon – Let’s be specific (Funk Flex 1995)

Mark the 45 king – 900 Number

MC Paul Barman feat Open Mike Eagle – Believe That / Happy Holidays

Celestaphone – Ransomware

Youngman, Celestaphone – 13th Month / Human Rights feat Billy Woods

Substance 810 & Chuck Chan – Desolate Lands / Substantial / Thrill of the Hunt

The Supertights – Nuclear Landscape

Alexandre Herer NUNATAQ Trio – Fram / Ice Shelf / Tundra