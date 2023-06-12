FC Avengers #5: SANTO Exclusive Mix // 06.06.23

Les beaux jours arrivent et c’est déjà la dernière émission de la saison! Ce mois-ci on a la chance d’avoir l’ami SANTO aux platines pour un supa dope mix d’1h 🙂

Avant ça c’est un petit best-of de mes coups de cœur de l’année, playlist intégrale ci-dessous ^^

Forever pavot – Or et argent / L’idiophone du moyen-âge

Daïda – la Nova

Mach Hommy feat Westside Gunn – Folie à deux

Parental X Alcynoos X Type Raw – Sleeping Time / Watch out

NCY Milky Band – Mr Potato

Magnetic Tailors – Apple Tree

Ab-Soul – GANG’NEM

SANTO MIX:

Santo – Bored on Insta (monomite story flip)

Stevedoesmusic – breakitoff

C Y G N – Warm Heart, Cold Solitude

Jaylib – Nowadayz ( Santo remix)

Jonwayne – These Words Are Everything

Santo – Love Cake

Benny Sings – Beat 100, feat. Cola Boyy, Mocky, Marc Rebillet

Yellow Seven – The Chase (feat. Jake Milliner)

CoryaYo – 1995

Santo – DILLADAY 2022

J Dilla – 04 Track 04

Maybe//anton – brock obama

Mr. Dibiase – Madness

Moka Only – How Boring Do You Like It

Swarvy – Spam Grease (feat. Kiefer Shackelford)

Triorität – Seven Marmelade (Bluestaeb Remix)

Beatchild & Häzel – Fast Thing

Santo – LuvShit

The Trio feat Rob Hemmick – Rollerblades & High Top Fades

Alexander Flood – Oscillate

Kaidi Tatham – All I Need

Santo – Shuffle

Karriem Riggins – My Reflection