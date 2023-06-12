FC Avengers #5: SANTO Exclusive Mix // 06.06.23

Les beaux jours arrivent et c’est déjà la dernière émission de la saison! Ce mois-ci on a la chance d’avoir l’ami SANTO aux platines pour un supa dope mix d’1h 🙂
Avant ça c’est un petit best-of de mes coups de cœur de l’année, playlist intégrale ci-dessous ^^
Forever pavot – Or et argent / L’idiophone du moyen-âge
Daïda – la Nova
Mach Hommy feat Westside Gunn – Folie à deux
Parental X Alcynoos X Type Raw – Sleeping Time / Watch out
NCY Milky Band – Mr Potato
Magnetic Tailors – Apple Tree
Ab-Soul – GANG’NEM
SANTO MIX:
Santo – Bored on Insta (monomite story flip)
Stevedoesmusic – breakitoff
C Y G N – Warm Heart, Cold Solitude
Jaylib – Nowadayz ( Santo remix)
Jonwayne – These Words Are Everything
Santo – Love Cake
Benny Sings – Beat 100, feat. Cola Boyy, Mocky, Marc Rebillet
Yellow Seven – The Chase (feat. Jake Milliner)
CoryaYo – 1995
Santo – DILLADAY 2022
J Dilla – 04 Track 04
Maybe//anton – brock obama
Mr. Dibiase – Madness
Moka Only – How Boring Do You Like It
Swarvy – Spam Grease (feat. Kiefer Shackelford)
Triorität – Seven Marmelade (Bluestaeb Remix)
Beatchild & Häzel – Fast Thing
Santo – LuvShit
The Trio feat Rob Hemmick – Rollerblades & High Top Fades
Alexander Flood – Oscillate
Kaidi Tatham – All I Need
Santo – Shuffle
Karriem Riggins – My Reflection