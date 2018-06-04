Ether et Crac! // 18.05.18

Playlist

Total Control – Vanity / Laughing at the System

The Shifters – Algeria

Voigt 465 – State

Crack Cloud – Graph of Desire / Empty Cell

Come On – Don’t Walk on the Kitchen Floor

DAF – S/T

Jah Wobble, The Edge & Holger Czukay – Snake Charmer

Sammy Massamba – Propriété Privée

Mulatu Astatke with Ethio Stars Aderech Arada – Befikia

Cheb Kader – Em’ssel Fik

Chrissy Zebby & Ngozi Family – Fisherman

Pierre Vassiliu – Doudou

Ilitch – Sequence 1

United States of America – Where is Yesterday / Coming Down

Nicodemus – Shaolin Plat

Heatsick – Tertiary

The John Betsch Society – Ra

Henri Salvador et des Mandolines

Igor Wakewitsh – Sang Pourpre

Low Jack – Free Eternally