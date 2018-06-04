Ether et Crac! // 18.05.18

Playlist
Total Control – Vanity / Laughing at the System
The Shifters – Algeria
Voigt 465 – State
Crack Cloud – Graph of Desire / Empty Cell
Come On – Don’t Walk on the Kitchen Floor
DAF – S/T
Jah Wobble, The Edge & Holger Czukay – Snake Charmer
Sammy Massamba – Propriété Privée
Mulatu Astatke with Ethio Stars Aderech Arada – Befikia
Cheb Kader – Em’ssel Fik
Chrissy Zebby & Ngozi Family – Fisherman
Pierre Vassiliu – Doudou
Ilitch – Sequence 1
United States of America – Where is Yesterday / Coming Down
Nicodemus – Shaolin Plat
Heatsick – Tertiary
The John Betsch Society – Ra
Henri Salvador et des Mandolines
Igor Wakewitsh – Sang Pourpre
Low Jack – Free Eternally