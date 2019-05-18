Ether et Crac! // 16.05.2019

Playlist

Pierre et Bastien – Accessoire

Condor – Chacun pour Soi

Essential Logic – Wake Up

Pleasure Principle & Paula – Mariposa

Njurmannen – Your Skin

Arpadys – Monkey Star

UVB76 – Nox

Filmmaker – Crusades

Geinst’Naït – Rossi Aldo

Rien Virgule – Zanne Nel Velluto

Kilola Salaika – Djeke / La Nouvelle Danse

Cheb Khaled – Shab El Baroud

Mazouni – Je Pense à Celle

Dick Annegarn – Paladin Braconnier

David Edren – Fast Kotekan

Owen Marshall – Grunt

Captain Creole – Fre Moin

The John Merricks – Ashamed

Hank Wood & the Hammerheads – How’m I Supposed To Wake Up In The Morning

Gauze – Durg Addict / Oï

Ausmuteants – The World in Handcuffs