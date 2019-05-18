Ether et Crac! // 16.05.2019

Playlist
Pierre et Bastien – Accessoire
Condor – Chacun pour Soi
Essential Logic – Wake Up
Pleasure Principle & Paula – Mariposa
Njurmannen – Your Skin
Arpadys – Monkey Star
UVB76 – Nox
Filmmaker – Crusades
Geinst’Naït – Rossi Aldo
Rien Virgule – Zanne Nel Velluto
Kilola Salaika – Djeke / La Nouvelle Danse
Cheb Khaled – Shab El Baroud
Mazouni – Je Pense à Celle
Dick Annegarn – Paladin Braconnier
David Edren – Fast Kotekan
Owen Marshall – Grunt
Captain Creole – Fre Moin
The John Merricks – Ashamed
Hank Wood & the Hammerheads – How’m I Supposed To Wake Up In The Morning
Gauze – Durg Addict / Oï
Ausmuteants – The World in Handcuffs