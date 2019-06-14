Ether et Crac! // 13.06.2019

Playlist
The Dictaphone – Chant
Hygiène – He Doesn’t Want to Pay his Taxes
N0v3l – To Whom it May Concern
Idiota Civilizzato – Geminiti
Witchface – Mareritt
Nihiloxica – Ding Ding
23 Skidoo – Fuck G.I.
Marine – Scratch my Knee (Kiss my Dub)
Sourdure – L’Escribota
Robert Hinchliffe – The Blind Man
The Bats – North by North
Tom Dissevelt – Syncopation
My Bloody Valentine – When You Sleep
The Velvet Underground – Sister Ray (Live ate the Boston Tea Party)
Johnathan Richman – I Was Dancing in a Lesbian Bar
Dr Pablo & the Dub Syndicate – Man of Mystery
Grace Jones – She’s Lost Control
Beenie Man – Pure War
Marine – A Proposito dei Napoli
King Doudou – Novinha
Infinite Music – Magenta