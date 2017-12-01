Ether et Crac! // 30.11.17

Playlist

The World – Namaste

Come On – Don’t Walk on the Kitchen Floor

Knickers – Blood Down the Sink

Stella – Si Vous Connaissez Quelque Chose de Pire qu’un Vampire

Shifters – Contrast of Form

Dukes of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock

Omerta – Cock Tales

Claude Rodap – Paco

Prince Jammy – Synchro Start

Inconnu – Ragga Dub

Chris and Cosey – Talk To Me

Nisennenmondai – #1

Femme – Sans Titre

Windows – Creation Rebel

The Last Poets – Two Little Boys

Lord Sassafras – Classic Showdown

Siassia et Tokobina – Pointe Noire

Regis Albatros – Mamzelle Léa

Popol Vuh – Vuh

Hubble Bubble – Little Jeannie