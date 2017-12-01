Ether et Crac! // 30.11.17

Playlist
The World – Namaste
Come On – Don’t Walk on the Kitchen Floor
Knickers – Blood Down the Sink
Stella – Si Vous Connaissez Quelque Chose de Pire qu’un Vampire
Shifters – Contrast of Form
Dukes of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock
Omerta – Cock Tales
Claude Rodap – Paco
Prince Jammy – Synchro Start
Inconnu – Ragga Dub
Chris and Cosey – Talk To Me
Nisennenmondai – #1
Femme – Sans Titre
Windows – Creation Rebel
The Last Poets – Two Little Boys
Lord Sassafras – Classic Showdown
Siassia et Tokobina – Pointe Noire
Regis Albatros – Mamzelle Léa
Popol Vuh – Vuh
Hubble Bubble – Little Jeannie