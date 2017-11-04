Ether et Crac! // 02.11.17

Playlist
Raw Pawn – None Left
Suburban Homes – Unemployed
The Dictaphone – Verkehr
The Ex – Sister
The Fall – Wise Ol’ Man
The Bees – Voices Green and Purple
One Way Street – Tears in my Eyes
En Attendant Ana – In the End
Yo La Tengo – False Alarm
Christian Death – Desperate Hell
The Manchester Mekong – No Forgetting
Skullflower – Rotten Sun
Dave Brubeck – Koto Song
Vox Populi – Avaze Djodayi
Sly & the Family Drone – Ghoul Whispers
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Annex
Serge Bulot – Staccato Ricochet
Upsetters – Chim Cherie
Bunny Lee All-Stars – Ivan the Conqueror
Country Teasers – Brown Jews etc.
Craig Xen – Wassup Vro