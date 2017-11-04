Ether et Crac! // 02.11.17

Playlist

Raw Pawn – None Left

Suburban Homes – Unemployed

The Dictaphone – Verkehr

The Ex – Sister

The Fall – Wise Ol’ Man

The Bees – Voices Green and Purple

One Way Street – Tears in my Eyes

En Attendant Ana – In the End

Yo La Tengo – False Alarm

Christian Death – Desperate Hell

The Manchester Mekong – No Forgetting

Skullflower – Rotten Sun

Dave Brubeck – Koto Song

Vox Populi – Avaze Djodayi

Sly & the Family Drone – Ghoul Whispers

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Annex

Serge Bulot – Staccato Ricochet

Upsetters – Chim Cherie

Bunny Lee All-Stars – Ivan the Conqueror

Country Teasers – Brown Jews etc.

Craig Xen – Wassup Vro