Emma Taeko Zoia – Lalala Nana Na Na

This is emma and djembe and here’s a present we made for you.
Tracklisting :
Masai Children’s Songs – Ryuichi Sakamoto
Ocean Liner – Testpattern
Le Ciel De Toscane Italie, Août 2001 – Luc Ferrari
The Slipping Beauty – Vangelis Katsoulis
Hyllian suite – Beyond Good & Evil (Nintendo Version) (OST by Christophe Héral)
Besaid Island – Final Fantasy X (OST by Nobuo Uematsu)
Pegmo – リトルラブ
The idol of the « Time and Space » – Devil May Cry 4 (OST by Tetsuya Shibata)
ASMR Brushing & Favola Rilassante « Raccontami Una Storia » – Hermetic Kitten
Mysterious – Mario Paint (OST by Hirokazu Tanaka, Ryoji Yoshitomi, Kazumi Totaka)
Everything but the Girl – Walking Wounded
30 Inches (Yung Gud Remix) – Juicy J
Cool Edge-Night – Fumie Kumatani (Planetary Pieces: Sonic World Adventure Original Soundtrack)
Between Worlds – Fatima Yamaha
SWORD – Elysia Crampton
