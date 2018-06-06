Emma Taeko Zoia – Lalala Nana Na Na

This is emma and djembe and here’s a present we made for you.

Tracklisting :

Masai Children’s Songs – Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ocean Liner – Testpattern

Le Ciel De Toscane Italie, Août 2001 – Luc Ferrari

The Slipping Beauty – Vangelis Katsoulis

Hyllian suite – Beyond Good & Evil (Nintendo Version) (OST by Christophe Héral)

Besaid Island – Final Fantasy X (OST by Nobuo Uematsu)

Pegmo – リトルラブ

The idol of the « Time and Space » – Devil May Cry 4 (OST by Tetsuya Shibata)

ASMR Brushing & Favola Rilassante « Raccontami Una Storia » – Hermetic Kitten

Mysterious – Mario Paint (OST by Hirokazu Tanaka, Ryoji Yoshitomi, Kazumi Totaka)

Everything but the Girl – Walking Wounded

30 Inches (Yung Gud Remix) – Juicy J

Cool Edge-Night – Fumie Kumatani (Planetary Pieces: Sonic World Adventure Original Soundtrack)

Between Worlds – Fatima Yamaha

SWORD – Elysia Crampton

