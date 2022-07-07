DJ DECLIC : CHILL HIP HOP JAZZ // 28.06.22

Sur cette émission, sélection relax en provenance de UK (Jazz Spastiks, Funky DL, Mattic, Pitch 92, Dj Pandamonium), CALIFORNIE (Kid Abstrakt, Ras G, Jazz Addixx),
ARIZONA (Glad2Metcha) et CAROLINE DU NORD (Rapper Big Pooh, Phonte), époque comprise entre 2003 et nos jours.
Nouveautés très sympa avec les 2 nouveaux singles des Jazz Spastiks, tout le monde le sait DECLIC est un grand fan des 2 écossais.
Playlist :
Jazz Spastiks – Stoned Ape Theory – 2022
Mattic & Pitch 92 – Crystal Ball Effect – 2015
Kid Abstrakt – Finally Home – 2022
Funky DL – Jazzphonics – 2011
Jazz Spastiks – Cognitive Fusion – 2022
Glad2Metcha – Bazooka Joe – 2012
Jazz Addixx – Love – 2007
Rapper Big Pooh – Every Block featuring Phonte – 2005
Dizzy Dustin – Oxygen featuring Akil – Dj Pandamonium remix – 2022
Dj Sat-One – The Popoff – 2003
Dj Sat-One – Aftermidnite remix – 2003
J Boogie – La Sengre – 2003
Pitch 92 – Lullaby featuring Confucius Mc – 2021
Funky DL – He classic remix (instru) – 2020
Jeru The Damaja – Playin’ Yourself (Funky DL remix) – 2012
Propo 88′ – That’s How The Game Go featuring Self – 2012
Glad2Metcha – Hidden Truths – Dj Pandamonium remix – 2022
Dizzy Dustin – The Hands of Time featuring Es – 2021
Dizzy Dustin & Dj Pandamonium – Sink Or Swim – 2021
Ras G – Yea – 2005