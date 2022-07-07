DJ DECLIC : CHILL HIP HOP JAZZ // 28.06.22

Sur cette émission, sélection relax en provenance de UK (Jazz Spastiks, Funky DL, Mattic, Pitch 92, Dj Pandamonium), CALIFORNIE (Kid Abstrakt, Ras G, Jazz Addixx),

ARIZONA (Glad2Metcha) et CAROLINE DU NORD (Rapper Big Pooh, Phonte), époque comprise entre 2003 et nos jours.

Nouveautés très sympa avec les 2 nouveaux singles des Jazz Spastiks, tout le monde le sait DECLIC est un grand fan des 2 écossais.

Playlist :

Jazz Spastiks – Stoned Ape Theory – 2022

Mattic & Pitch 92 – Crystal Ball Effect – 2015

Kid Abstrakt – Finally Home – 2022

Funky DL – Jazzphonics – 2011

Jazz Spastiks – Cognitive Fusion – 2022

Glad2Metcha – Bazooka Joe – 2012

Jazz Addixx – Love – 2007

Rapper Big Pooh – Every Block featuring Phonte – 2005

Dizzy Dustin – Oxygen featuring Akil – Dj Pandamonium remix – 2022

Dj Sat-One – The Popoff – 2003

Dj Sat-One – Aftermidnite remix – 2003

J Boogie – La Sengre – 2003

Pitch 92 – Lullaby featuring Confucius Mc – 2021

Funky DL – He classic remix (instru) – 2020

Jeru The Damaja – Playin’ Yourself (Funky DL remix) – 2012

Propo 88′ – That’s How The Game Go featuring Self – 2012

Glad2Metcha – Hidden Truths – Dj Pandamonium remix – 2022

Dizzy Dustin – The Hands of Time featuring Es – 2021

Dizzy Dustin & Dj Pandamonium – Sink Or Swim – 2021

Ras G – Yea – 2005