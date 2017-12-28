Christmas Fine Cuts feat Mike Ladd // 26.12.17

Aujourd’hui dans Fine Cuts on reçoit Mike Ladd, MC & spoken word artist originaire de Boston. L’occasion de passer en revue avec lui une partie de sa discographie qui part des années 90 à nos jours, ses concepts-albums et aussi toutes les collaborations qu’il a pu faire avec de nombreux groupes (Company Flow, Arat kilo, Grand Pianoramax, Chlorine Free…), ou des jazzmen (Vijay Iyer, Emmanuel Bex…). Avec comme d’habitude un petit point sur les sons actuels et quelques tracks hiphop rétro comme on les aime!

Playlist:

Chlorine Free – Too many mirrors feat Mike Ladd

Mike Ladd – Libations / Bush League Junkie (Album « Easy listenning 4 Armageddon »)

Mike Ladd – Bladerunners feat company flow (Album « Welcome to the afterfuture »)

Grand Pianoramax – Showdown feat Mike Ladd

Mike Ladd & Vijay Iyer – The color of my circumference (Album « In What Language »)

Vast Aire feat El-P & Mike Ladd – Suburb party (Blockhead remix)

Mr Muthafuckin’Exquire – Bebop and Rocksteady feat Meyhem Lauren

The Herbalizer – nah’mean nah’m sayin feat Jean Grae / Generals feat Jean Grae, Cheech Marina, Daddy Mills, Trap Clappa, AK, MacGuyver

The essence of J-Rawls – Superhero / Elegy

Vast Aire – Look mom no hands (swing version)

Ed Cherry – Central Park West / Peace

Erik Truffaz feat NYA – Slim Pickings

The Roots feat Ursula Rucker – The return to innocence lost