L'été de mes 14 ans

Chère Yvonn // 16.11.17

Ce soir, à 18h55 sur Radio Campus Paris 

24 november 1979

To Pascale, 
I was pleased to receive your letter, it arrived on Thursday I have been waiting nearly six months now for a french penfriend, although I am not to good at french, but I managed to translate your letter. I’m glad to hear you play the organ. I am thirteen and fourteen in January, I have two brothers and two sisters, so in all there are five children, and one dog.
My career is to carry on with music, although I do not practise every day, like I should. 
Hope to hear.
From you soon from

Yvonn

Composition musicale : Guilhem Toulmond
Dessin : Tom Clément
Lecture, traduction : Nina Beltram 
Coordination radio : Maxime Le Roch

