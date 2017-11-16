Chère Yvonn // 16.11.17

Ce soir, à 18h55 sur Radio Campus Paris

24 november 1979

To Pascale,

I was pleased to receive your letter, it arrived on Thursday I have been waiting nearly six months now for a french penfriend, although I am not to good at french, but I managed to translate your letter. I’m glad to hear you play the organ. I am thirteen and fourteen in January, I have two brothers and two sisters, so in all there are five children, and one dog.

My career is to carry on with music, although I do not practise every day, like I should.

Hope to hear.

From you soon from

Yvonn

Composition musicale : Guilhem Toulmond

Dessin : Tom Clément

Lecture, traduction : Nina Beltram

Coordination radio : Maxime Le Roch