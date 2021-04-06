MUSIQUE

MixsMusique

Carte Blanche – DOUDOOMIX #2 // 03.04.21

Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume
menu
</>

La Carte Blanche est de retour sur le 93.9FM ! Deux heures de divagations musicales, imaginées par le pôle Musique de Radio Campus Paris.

 

Ce soir, diffusion du DOUDOOMIX #2 par sloy_p, bénévole à Radio Campus Paris et créateur de contenus indépendant.

Tracklist :

  • 仮想夢プラザ – 仮想夢プラザ
  • Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Gospel Trane
  • Jamael Dean – Soul Of The Griot
  • Seba Kaapstad – Thina
  • SAULT – Uncomfortable
  • Kelsey Lu – Foreign Car
  • Tom Tom Club – Love to Love You Baby (Tom Novy & Pufo Remix)
  • Abstract Orchestra – Cant Reform ‘Em
  • Seba Kaapstad – Love!
  • MYKI – Enbalin (Salviant Mix)
  • Apifera – Overstand
  • Carlos Niño & Friends – Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please… (with Jamael Dean)
  • Om Unit – The Struggle
  • YACHT – (Downtown) Dancing (Rob’s Dub)
  • Balam – Wakax
  • E-Unity – Inner Osc
  • Gabriel Ferreira – Bog Trip (Freudenthal Remix)
  • Bell Towers – Want You (Need You) (Tornado Wallace Remix)
  • Nicola Cruz – Individuality Riddim
  • PBR Streetgang – Shooting Star (Dub)
  • Anunaku – Atlas4088
  • Dj Vielo X Koba La D – RR 9.1 Feat Niska Remix Afro
  • The Town – Pulse
  • Speech Debelle – Spinnin’ (Dva Funkstep Remix)
  • INSTINCT – Pistolwhip
  • Mosca – The Optics
  • Call Super, Parris – Chiseler’s Rush
  • Bambounou – Up A While
  • Onur Oezer – Orion
  • Bad Channel – A
  • Dubrunner – Scorpio Season
  • Mike Dunn – Phreaky MF 2017
  • Chaos In the CBD – Trying to Get a Dub (French Fries & Bambounou Remix)
  • Reginald Omas Mamode IV – 400 Years
  • Von D ft. Nazamba – She Dub
  • Om Unit – Intro
  • MYKI – Enbalim
  • Alek Lee – Telefon

 