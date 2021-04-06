Carte Blanche – DOUDOOMIX #2 // 03.04.21

0:00
La Carte Blanche est de retour sur le 93.9FM ! Deux heures de divagations musicales, imaginées par le pôle Musique de Radio Campus Paris.
Ce soir, diffusion du DOUDOOMIX #2 par sloy_p, bénévole à Radio Campus Paris et créateur de contenus indépendant.
Tracklist :
- 仮想夢プラザ – 仮想夢プラザ
- Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Gospel Trane
- Jamael Dean – Soul Of The Griot
- Seba Kaapstad – Thina
- SAULT – Uncomfortable
- Kelsey Lu – Foreign Car
- Tom Tom Club – Love to Love You Baby (Tom Novy & Pufo Remix)
- Abstract Orchestra – Cant Reform ‘Em
- Seba Kaapstad – Love!
- MYKI – Enbalin (Salviant Mix)
- Apifera – Overstand
- Carlos Niño & Friends – Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please… (with Jamael Dean)
- Om Unit – The Struggle
- YACHT – (Downtown) Dancing (Rob’s Dub)
- Balam – Wakax
- E-Unity – Inner Osc
- Gabriel Ferreira – Bog Trip (Freudenthal Remix)
- Bell Towers – Want You (Need You) (Tornado Wallace Remix)
- Nicola Cruz – Individuality Riddim
- PBR Streetgang – Shooting Star (Dub)
- Anunaku – Atlas4088
- Dj Vielo X Koba La D – RR 9.1 Feat Niska Remix Afro
- The Town – Pulse
- Speech Debelle – Spinnin’ (Dva Funkstep Remix)
- INSTINCT – Pistolwhip
- Mosca – The Optics
- Call Super, Parris – Chiseler’s Rush
- Bambounou – Up A While
- Onur Oezer – Orion
- Bad Channel – A
- Dubrunner – Scorpio Season
- Mike Dunn – Phreaky MF 2017
- Chaos In the CBD – Trying to Get a Dub (French Fries & Bambounou Remix)
- Reginald Omas Mamode IV – 400 Years
- Von D ft. Nazamba – She Dub
- Om Unit – Intro
- MYKI – Enbalim
- Alek Lee – Telefon