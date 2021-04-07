BRTZ Podcast : Young Dolph & Key Glock, YBN Nahmir, Goonew, YN Jay… //06.04.21

0:00
0:00
Mardi 6 avril, on était en compagnie de Jxy Breez pour faire un tour d’horizon de l’actualité rap.
De Luni Sacks à Goonew, en passant par Rowjay et YBN Nahmir, on a évoqué la nouvelle scène du Michigan, l’album de Young Dolph & Key Glock, la carrière de Curren$y et même les albums de Nas.
tracklist
News mix (Tibo) :
Young Dolph – Coordinate
Goonew – Rich Steppa
Coi Leray Ft. Pooh Shiesty – BIG PURR
Bankroll Freddie – Rich Off Grass (feat. Young Dolph) [Remix]
KILLY – PYRO
OMF Driller Kapone – Black Fred
BONES & Deergod – Cracked
NLE Choppa – Beat Box (First Day Out)
Shenseea Ft. SpotemGottem – Beatbox Remix
YBN Nahmir – Politics (feat. G Herbo & DaBoii)
KirbLaGoop – Pricey
Freddie Gibbs – Big Boss Rabbit
BlueBucksClan, Quavo & Hit-Boy – Lil League
Trapland Pat – Big Business
Drego – I Know What You Want (feat. Sada Baby)
Mugen :
Luni Sacks – Sneaky
Curren$y – Arrival
NYCLKai – Skate and Fight
Goonew – Caught in the Rain
Alex :
Bub Styles – Paper in the Clutch feat. Arxv
Jay Worthy & Sha Hef – Ghetto Lullaby
YBN Nahmir – Wake Up
Jxy Breez :
YN Jay & Lil Pump – Big Hoes
Rowjay – Majora Mask Freestyle
Alex :
Wacotron – Gram and a Hoodie
Sylvan LaCue – Bowser in the Sky
Tibo :
ShittyBoyz – Jack Frost