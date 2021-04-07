BRTZ Podcast : Young Dolph & Key Glock, YBN Nahmir, Goonew, YN Jay… //06.04.21

Mardi 6 avril, on était en compagnie de Jxy Breez pour faire un tour d’horizon de l’actualité rap.

De Luni Sacks à Goonew, en passant par Rowjay et YBN Nahmir, on a évoqué la nouvelle scène du Michigan, l’album de Young Dolph & Key Glock, la carrière de Curren$y et même les albums de Nas.

tracklist

News mix (Tibo) :

Young Dolph – Coordinate

Goonew – Rich Steppa

Coi Leray Ft. Pooh Shiesty – BIG PURR

Bankroll Freddie – Rich Off Grass (feat. Young Dolph) [Remix]

KILLY – PYRO

OMF Driller Kapone – Black Fred

BONES & Deergod – Cracked

NLE Choppa – Beat Box (First Day Out)

Shenseea Ft. SpotemGottem – Beatbox Remix

YBN Nahmir – Politics (feat. G Herbo & DaBoii)

KirbLaGoop – Pricey

Freddie Gibbs – Big Boss Rabbit

BlueBucksClan, Quavo & Hit-Boy – Lil League

Trapland Pat – Big Business

Drego – I Know What You Want (feat. Sada Baby)

Mugen :

Luni Sacks – Sneaky

Curren$y – Arrival

NYCLKai – Skate and Fight

Goonew – Caught in the Rain

Alex :

Bub Styles – Paper in the Clutch feat. Arxv

Jay Worthy & Sha Hef – Ghetto Lullaby

YBN Nahmir – Wake Up

Jxy Breez :

YN Jay & Lil Pump – Big Hoes

Rowjay – Majora Mask Freestyle

Alex :

Wacotron – Gram and a Hoodie

Sylvan LaCue – Bowser in the Sky

Tibo :

ShittyBoyz – Jack Frost