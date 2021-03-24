BRTZ Podcast : Train Fantôme et Yuri J //23.03.21

Mardi 22 mars, nous avons reçu Train Fantôme, à l’occasion de la sortie de L’Orage, le projet solo de Dolorain, ainsi que Yuri J, qui va bientôt lâcher Panorama, son premier album, en collaboration avec Neufcube.
Au programme : mix de nouveautés, discussion et freestyle.
Tracklist
News Mix :
LIL JON – THROW DAT YING YANG TWINS & BEATKING feat LIL JON & QUEENDOM COME
Yung Pooda Ft. Trey Songz & Dream Doll – Chicken N Grits Remix
Young Dolph – Yeeh Yeeh
Megan Thee Stallion – Southside Forever Freestyle
Lil Migo – No Love In My Heart
Duke Deuce – TOOT TOOT (feat. Young Dolph)
Pooh Gutta – Opp Watchin (Feat 1k Fat & YFL Pooh)
ZillaKami – Chains
Lil Toe – Skeletons In My Closet
Courtney Bell Ft. Icewear Vezzo – Deebo
JGRXXN x Sxmpra – Tell Me What Cha Know
Dolorain « L’Orage »
DOLORAIN – SATELLITE (PRODSIMONT)
DOLORAIN – WASSUP (PRODNITETIME)
Freestyle : Yuri J – Malgani – Dolorain – Salem
GHOSTEMANE – VENOM (Instrumental)
Gangsta Pat – Tha OJ Murder Story INSTRUMENTAL
Ski Mask the Slump God – Nuketown (Instrumental Remake)
RAMIREZ – Be A Witness (feat. Shakewell) – INSTRUMENTAL
CITY MORGUE – YAKUZA (OFFICIAL INSTRUMENTAL)
Raze It Up – Onyx – Instrumental
Goodie Mob – CELL THERAPY (Instrumental)