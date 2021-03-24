BRTZ Radio Show

Ya comme un grooveMusique

BRTZ Podcast : Train Fantôme et Yuri J //23.03.21

Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume
menu
</>

Mardi 22 mars, nous avons reçu Train Fantôme, à l’occasion de la sortie de L’Orage, le projet solo de Dolorain, ainsi que Yuri J, qui va bientôt lâcher Panorama, son premier album, en collaboration avec Neufcube.

Au programme : mix de nouveautés, discussion et freestyle.

Tracklist

News Mix :

LIL JON – THROW DAT YING YANG TWINS & BEATKING feat LIL JON & QUEENDOM COME
Yung Pooda Ft. Trey Songz & Dream Doll – Chicken N Grits Remix
Young Dolph – Yeeh Yeeh
Megan Thee Stallion – Southside Forever Freestyle
Lil Migo – No Love In My Heart
Duke Deuce – TOOT TOOT (feat. Young Dolph)
Pooh Gutta – Opp Watchin (Feat 1k Fat & YFL Pooh)
ZillaKami – Chains 
Lil Toe – Skeletons In My Closet 
Courtney Bell Ft. Icewear Vezzo – Deebo
JGRXXN x Sxmpra – Tell Me What Cha Know
 
Dolorain « L’Orage »
 
DOLORAIN – SATELLITE (PRODSIMONT)
DOLORAIN – WASSUP (PRODNITETIME)
 
Freestyle : Yuri J – Malgani – Dolorain – Salem
 
GHOSTEMANE – VENOM (Instrumental) 
Gangsta Pat – Tha OJ Murder Story INSTRUMENTAL
Ski Mask the Slump God – Nuketown (Instrumental Remake) 
RAMIREZ – Be A Witness (feat. Shakewell) – INSTRUMENTAL
CITY MORGUE – YAKUZA (OFFICIAL INSTRUMENTAL) 
Raze It Up – Onyx – Instrumental
Goodie Mob – CELL THERAPY (Instrumental)
 
 
 