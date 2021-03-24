BRTZ Podcast : Train Fantôme et Yuri J //23.03.21

Mardi 22 mars, nous avons reçu Train Fantôme, à l’occasion de la sortie de L’Orage, le projet solo de Dolorain, ainsi que Yuri J, qui va bientôt lâcher Panorama, son premier album, en collaboration avec Neufcube.

Au programme : mix de nouveautés, discussion et freestyle.

Tracklist

News Mix :

Lil Migo – No Love In My Heart

Lil Toe – Skeletons In My Closet

JGRXXN x Sxmpra – Tell Me What Cha Know