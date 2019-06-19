BRTZ Podcast : spéciale Devin the Dude //18.06.19

On a eu du mal à s’organiser, mais on l’a faite, notre émission spéciale Devin The Dude : ses débuts, ses albums, ses collaborations, ses hobbys… On a balayé pas mal de sujets autour de cette exceptionnelle personne qu’est Devin Copeland, et on a écouté au moins 1 morceau de chacun de ses albums, solo ou en groupe.
la tracklist
full carrière mix (tibo) :
Odd Squad – Fa Sho’
Facemob – The Other Side
Devin the Dude – One Day at a Time (feat K-Dee & KB)
Devin the Dude – Doobie Ashtray
Devin the Dude – Just Trying ta Live (feat Odd Squad)
Devin the Dude – Come On & Come
Coughee Brothaz – On the Road
Devin the Dude – Broccoli & Cheese
Devin the Dude – Me, You
Devin the Dude – Gimme Some
Devin the Dude – Where You At?
Coughee Brothaz – No Such Thing as I Can
Devin the Dude – I’m in the galaxy (ft Roe hummin)
Mugen selection :
Devin The Dude – To Tha X-Treme
Devin The Dude – One For The Road
Dr Dre feat Snoop Dogg & Devin – Fuck You
Slim Thug feat Devin – cadi Music
Big Krit & Devin – Hydroplaning
Lolo Bonus :
Devin The Dude – Acoustic Levitation
—
Pour aller plus loin :
http://www.swampdiggers.com/Devin-the-Dude-par-Moise-the-Dude
https://hiphopdx.com/interviews/id.2196/title.devin-the-dude-explains-dj-screws-importance-working-with-dr-dre
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/jpzg43/duuuuuuude-its-devin-the-dude