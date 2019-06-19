BRTZ Podcast : spéciale Devin the Dude //18.06.19

On a eu du mal à s’organiser, mais on l’a faite, notre émission spéciale Devin The Dude : ses débuts, ses albums, ses collaborations, ses hobbys… On a balayé pas mal de sujets autour de cette exceptionnelle personne qu’est Devin Copeland, et on a écouté au moins 1 morceau de chacun de ses albums, solo ou en groupe.

la tracklist

full carrière mix (tibo) :

Odd Squad – Fa Sho’

Facemob – The Other Side

Devin the Dude – One Day at a Time (feat K-Dee & KB)

Devin the Dude – Doobie Ashtray

Devin the Dude – Just Trying ta Live (feat Odd Squad)

Devin the Dude – Come On & Come

Coughee Brothaz – On the Road

Devin the Dude – Broccoli & Cheese

Devin the Dude – Me, You

Devin the Dude – Gimme Some

Devin the Dude – Where You At?

Coughee Brothaz – No Such Thing as I Can

Devin the Dude – I’m in the galaxy (ft Roe hummin)

Mugen selection :

Devin The Dude – To Tha X-Treme

Devin The Dude – One For The Road

Dr Dre feat Snoop Dogg & Devin – Fuck You

Slim Thug feat Devin – cadi Music

Big Krit & Devin – Hydroplaning

Lolo Bonus :

Devin The Dude – Acoustic Levitation

—

Pour aller plus loin :

http://www.swampdiggers.com/Devin-the-Dude-par-Moise-the-Dude

https://hiphopdx.com/interviews/id.2196/title.devin-the-dude-explains-dj-screws-importance-working-with-dr-dre

https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/jpzg43/duuuuuuude-its-devin-the-dude