BRTZ Radio Show

Ya comme un grooveMusique

BRTZ Podcast : PHONKERIE //07.05.19

Mardi 7 mai, le studio était bondé comme jamais : c’était la spéciale Phonkerie, 2 jours avant la première soirée organisée le 9 mai à L’International >> https://www.facebook.com/events/436493473787493/

Au programme : Mix de nouveautés, interviews et freestyle.

News mix (tibo) :

DXIVI$$ – Laid Back Relax

Satori Gold – Leaning Sideways

YVNCC – Hood Suicide

Sybyr – Overthinking, overextending

Cocaine Krueger – Final Desttination

Ramirez – Son Of Serpentine

Gizmo – Cut Out

Roland Jones – High As Hell

XCIDRXNGER – That’s How I’m Living

Murda Clique – Intro

Train Fantome :

Lowkey

Chino

D.Boy (Vakarm) :

Tom Jedusor

Redstar (NeufCube) :

Bang x Shams 

Chikwan x Shams

Freestyle : Tran Fantome & Friends, D.Boy, Shams Raheem

D.Boy 

DJ Weedim x D.Boy – Hashtag