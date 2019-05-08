BRTZ Podcast : PHONKERIE //07.05.19

Mardi 7 mai, le studio était bondé comme jamais : c’était la spéciale Phonkerie, 2 jours avant la première soirée organisée le 9 mai à L’International >> https://www.facebook.com/events/436493473787493/
Au programme : Mix de nouveautés, interviews et freestyle.
News mix (tibo) :
DXIVI$$ – Laid Back Relax
Satori Gold – Leaning Sideways
YVNCC – Hood Suicide
Sybyr – Overthinking, overextending
Cocaine Krueger – Final Desttination
Ramirez – Son Of Serpentine
Gizmo – Cut Out
Roland Jones – High As Hell
XCIDRXNGER – That’s How I’m Living
Murda Clique – Intro
Train Fantome :
Lowkey
Chino
D.Boy (Vakarm) :
Tom Jedusor
Redstar (NeufCube) :
Bang x Shams
Chikwan x Shams
Freestyle : Tran Fantome & Friends, D.Boy, Shams Raheem
D.Boy
DJ Weedim x D.Boy – Hashtag